Diddy, Nas, Mary J. Blige Celebrate The Late Andre Harrell’s Birthday

Diddy, Mary J Blige and Andre Harrell
By : / Categories : News / September 28, 2020

(AllHipHop News)

Rap mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs raised a toast to his late friend and mentor Andre Harrell over the weekend, to mark what would have been his 60th birthday.

The legendary music executive responsible for discovering the likes of Diddy and Mary J. Blige died in May, but both of his former proteges made sure to take a moment to salute his legacy on September 26th.

View this post on Instagram

LOVE YOU FOREVER DRE

A post shared by Diddy (@diddy) on

Diddy shared a series of old photos and videos of the Uptown Records founder on social media and wrote, “Andre The Great!!!!! Today we will honor and celebrate your 60th birthday like the legend you are!!!!! Love you and miss you forever King!”

Mary Blige posted her own photo of Harrell on Instagram and captioned it, “Happy Birthday Andre I miss you so much!”

And rapper Nas admitted the loss of his old pal still hadn’t completely sunk in as he uploaded a picture of the pair laughing during happier times.

“Still hard to believe. Wish i could talk to ya” he wrote. “Keep guiding us Andre Harrell.” 

Check out some flicks of Andre Harrell throughout the years

LL Cool and son with Andre Harrell VH1 Hip Hop Honors 2007 at Hammerstein Ballroom - Arrivals Featuring: LL Cool and son with Andre Harrell Where: New York City, NY, United States When: 04 Oct 2007 Credit: PNP/WENN
ANDRE HARRELL, SEAN 'P DIDDY' COMBS and JAY-Z at the Zac Posen Fall 2005 runway show as part of Olympus Fashion Week held at The Tent, Bryant Park Where: New York City, New York, United States When: 10 Feb 2005 Credit: POPWENN
Blasting away rap music Sean Combs, better known as P. Diddy with music exec Andre Harrell, cruising West Broadway in his Ferrari, Sunday afternoon in Soho. New York August 12, 2002 Where: new york, United States When: 23 Mar 2007 Credit: WENN/Vallenilla
ANDRE HARRELL and TARAJI P. HENSON at the HIP-HOP Summit Action Network party held in the Beverley Hills Hotel Los Angeles, California 18.09.04 When: 19 Sep 2004 Credit: WENN
l to r: Dougie Fresh, Andre Harrell, Londell McMillian and Kangol Kid , Ne-Yo's 30th Birthday Party held at Cipariani's on 42 Street Where: New York City, New York City, United States When: 17 Oct 2009 Credit: WENN
Andre Harrell and Russell Simmons attend Heidi Klum's 12th annual Halloween party at the PH-D Rooftop Lounge at Dream Downtown on October 31, 2011 in New York City When: 31 Oct 2011 Credit: WENN/Avalon **WENN/Avalon**
