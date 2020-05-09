AllHipHop
Uptown Records Founder Andre Harrell Dies Suddenly

AllHipHop Staff

Music industry staple Andre Harrell has died suddenly.

(AllHipHop News) Andre Harrell, one of the pioneers of Hip-Hop and music business, has died suddenly at the age of 59.

Industry sources have told AllHipHop exclusively that the music mogul died suddenly, but do not yet know the cause of death. News of Harrell's passing traveled fast and the dedications were swift as the mogul was a pillar in rap and R&B.

Harrell's roots in Hip-Hop are deep. he started as a rapper in a group called Dr. Jeckyll & Mr. Hyde and later would go on to found Uptown Records, home of Mary J. Blige, Jodeci and Father MC. Harrell also infamously fired Sean "Diddy" Combs when he worked for Uptown Records, forcing him to be  into a music mogul. He also served at the president/CEO of Motown Records. Diddy and Harrell remained close and would continue to work together. Harrell would serve as the vice-chairman at Revolt and co-found the Revolt Music Conference.

The music industry and friends of Mr. Harrell responded to the news swiftly with love and admiration. 

AllHipHop sends condolences and love to the family, friends and fans of Mr. Andre Harrell. 

