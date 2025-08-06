WWE RAW Brought Hip-Hop To Brooklyn Ring & Netflix Turned It Into Cultural Moment

Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur talks Method Man Dave East and Joe Budden at Netflix’s WWE Raw installation that made wrestling entertainment into a Hip-Hop playground in Brooklyn.

WWE Raw didn’t just pull up to Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on Monday night (August 4)—they brought the block with them. What looked like a wrestling event on the surface quickly morphed into a cultural mash-up that only Netflix could engineer: Hip-Hop royalty and sports entertainment under one energized, crazy roof.

Method Man strolled in like he owned the arena. This was no act of arrogance on his side. No, it was simply the quiet, powerful presence he wields. Havoc of Mobb Deep brought that Queensbridge cool and was very low key. Joe Budden simply observed as he seemed to familiarize himself with this strange, new world. Dave East leaned into the spectacle. Renowned bassist and musical director Adam Blackstone and other cultural connectors gathered near the floor seats for what felt like an unannounced rap night at Raw. I was ringside representing AllHipHop. When I was informed that I was ringside, I didn’t fully grasp what this meant. I’ve been ringside for boxing matches, but this was very different.

Traditionally, Hip-Hop and wrestling haven’t always shared the same stage. Netflix is changing that in a lot of ways. The company, which began streaming WWE Raw in 2025 under a billion-dollar deal, seems determined to bring the worlds together. The streaming giant is actively inviting influencers, artists and cultural figures to attend WWE events. But they aren’t just observing…they are experiencing. For many of them, this was their first time this close to the squared circle, and the reactions are priceless.

One rapper’s face lit up like a child watching fireworks when a wrestler got slapped across the chest right in front of him. One person said, “I thought this was fake! But that spit was real” as a wrestler was seemingly struck in the face. Someone else gasped watching sweat literally fly off a wrestler’s body from the impact. The close-up perspective destroys that age-old myth. You see the welts, red marks and exhaustion. Sure, it’s entertainment, but this isn’t pretend. It was incredibly fun and completely different than the in-lounge experience.

Fashion, as always, added its own flair. More than one onlooker was caught off guard by some of the outfits, prompting a few crowd-worthy pause moments that drew hearty laughs. Still, it was refreshing to see artists kick back, laugh and just be themselves. There were no entourages, no true mic moments— just wrestling and good vibes.

Then there was the bodega. Everybody loves the bodega.

Netflix’s advocates understand the soul of New York City. Only a company with deep, deep pockets and good cultural consultants could do the now-infamous “Netflix Bodega.” Think of a VIP suite transformed into a corner store, but curated. We’re talking air freshener, paper towels, Drano, chips, drinks, deodorant—you name it. They even had bags ready for guests to “shop.” Things were orderly this time. The first round, at Madison Square Garden, was mayhem. Barclays was more refined but still hilarious and entirely NYC.

I didn’t witness Method Man, Havoc or Joe Budden participating (chuckle). Last time around, plenty of rappers joined in the free-for-all. Watching well-known names casually snag a box of cereal or a bottle of Dawn…you really can’t recreate that moment.

CLICK HERE FOR A HIGHLIGHT REEL OF THE NIGHT

Shout out to the the influencers, media figures and die-hard wrestling heads like Shaheem Reid, who was getting autographs on an authentic WWE Belt. Jawn Murray, the acclaimed producer, and singer Skye Washington helped me get up to speed on all the new names and mores of this version of this WWE. There’s something refreshing about watching grown men geek out over the Undertaker’s aura or a perfectly-timed frog splash.

What Netflix is building here is both synergy and strategy. Hip-Hop has loved wrestling for a long time. Many of us grew up on Andre The Giant, The Rock, Ric Flair, Stone Cold Steve Austin, King Kong Bundy, Junkyard Dog, Tony Atlas, “Rowdy” Roddy Piper, “Macho Man” Randy Savage and so many more.

As WWE leaps into streaming, rap and so-called urban culture will help them make this digital maneuver a cultural pivot as well. Wrestling isn’t just for kids or middle America anymore. It never was. It’s for everybody. And last night, it was certainly for Brooklyn.

The ring has never felt so familiar.