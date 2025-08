Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Seth Rollins delivered a Brooklyn bloodbath at WWE Raw, with CM Punk, LA Knight, and even Roman Reigns getting caught in the crossfire.

Skye Washington Offers An Insider’s Look At WWE Raw And All The Drama, Violence And High-Flying Fun!

Seth Rollins ignited chaos at WWE Raw on August 4 at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center when he defended his newly-won WWE Championship, got ambushed by CM Punk, and still managed to walk away as the most hated man in the building—by design.

Fresh off his controversial cash-in win at SummerSlam, Rollins opened the night flanked by Paul Heyman, Bronson Reed, and Bron Breakker, delivering a “visionary” address that sounded more like a declaration of war. But before he could finish, LA Knight stormed the ring to demand a title shot on the spot. Rollins denied the request and tried to slip away backstage, only to be stopped cold by General Manager Adam Pierce, who made the match official and barred Seth’s goons from ringside.

The night, streamed live on Netflix, was packed with hard-hitting action and unfiltered drama.

Grudge Matches and Flying Knees

Rusev and Sheamus renewed their brutal rivalry in a match that was supposed to settle the score between two old frenemies. Instead, it descended into a wild brawl that required eight security guards to break up. With no winner declared, this feud is clearly destined for a bigger stage.

Later, Grayson Waller got humbled in a high-octane showdown with PENTA, who flipped, kicked, and clowned his way to a crowd-pleasing victory. Even interference from The New Day couldn’t stop PENTA, who dismantled them with the same flair he used in the match.

Women Take the Spotlight

Women’s Champion Naomi, booed but beloved, promised to defend her title next week against Iyo Sky, a match that has “classic” written all over it. Meanwhile, Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss successfully defended their newly-won WWE Women’s Tag Team titles in a surprise bout against Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez. The crowd popped loudest when Charlotte received her first-ever “you deserve it” chant.

Over in the Intercontinental title scene, Dominik Mysterio eked out a win over Rey Fenix using his usual bag of tricks. But AJ Styles arrived post-match to warn that their feud is anything but finished.

Becky Lynch also made waves with a fiery promo celebrating her Women’s Intercontinental reign. But the moment got personal when Nikki Bella interrupted and took aim at Becky’s legacy. Becky’s retort? “Funny how nobody can ‘see’ your ex anymore.” She then dropped Nikki with a punch before walking out. Expect that beef to simmer until the next big event.

A Main Event to Remember

The championship match between Seth Rollins and LA Knight was explosive, until CM Punk crashed the party, hungry for vengeance after Rollins robbed him of the title at SummerSlam. The moment was electric—but things escalated fast.

Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed swarmed the ring to save their leader, but then the unthinkable happened.

Roman Reigns returned.

The Tribal Chief cleaned house, flattening Bron and Bronson in a fury. But just when it seemed Roman had control, Rollins blindsided him with two curb stomps—then stood by as Reed delivered three monstrous Tsunamis. Officials swarmed the ring as Reigns lay motionless.

Word backstage is that Roman Reigns may be out for weeks, possibly longer. But no one should forget what happens when a Tribal Chief returns with revenge in his soul.

https://x.com/WWE/status/1952523560276140411

Star Power in the Stands

Brooklyn came out strong. Hip-Hop heavyweight Method Man, Mobb Deep’s Havoc, podcast icon Joe Budden, musical genius Adam Blackstone, singer/actress Kiera Please, and cast members from Netflix’s upcoming Wednesday season were all spotted ringside soaking in the chaos.

From blockbuster feuds to surprise returns, WWE Raw in Brooklyn wasn’t just a fallout show—it was a declaration. The lines are drawn, and no one is safe.