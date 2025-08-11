Claressa Shields Says Laila Ali Was Scared To Fight Her—Even For $15M

Claressa Shields says she’s done chasing a Laila Ali bout, claiming she brought $15 million to the table only for Ali’s team to walk away.

Claressa Shields is calling game over on a long-hyped fantasy fight with Laila Ali, and she’s doing it with no hesitation.

The three-time undisputed world champion told TMZ that Ali’s camp flat-out rejected the bout, despite months of buzz and a big-money offer on the table.

“Laila and her representatives have told us no,” Shields said. “Like, the answer is ‘no.’ She doesn’t want to fight. And that’s fine. I have no problem with that. I’m not upset. I mean, I wouldn’t fight me either. You know what I’m saying? I understand that she’s scared. I’m moving on.”

The backstory goes like this: Ali once floated the idea that $15 million might get her back in the ring. Shields says she hustled up the money, expecting the deal to be done. Instead, she says Ali’s side pulled the plug.

“I thought that she was about all that talk. She wanted $15 million. I went and got the $15 million. And now it’s all this backpedaling. So, you know, congrats to her on whatever she’s doing. But I’m moving on with my career,” Shields said.

You might remember we interviewed Claressa five years ago. She was trying to get this fight done then, but nothing came out of it.

The fight-that-never-was sparked plenty of debate online. Some argued that the retired 47-year-old has nothing to prove, but she did name her price. Her nemesis went and got it. It just does not make a lot of sense for a retired champion to face another champ in her prime. Some have said Claressa Shields was out of line for framing Ali’s decision as fear.

“Laila is out the way and happy with her life. Go fight Mike Tyson,” one commenter wrote. Another said, “Scared? Girl, Laila is acting her age and wage. She’s a brand and has nothing to gain fighting you. Please, go somewhere.”

Not everyone disagreed with Shields’ confidence, but the consensus leaned toward Ali being done with boxing for good. Some people I know were really not happy with the daughter of Ali being treated that way. At the same time, it is boxing and trash talk is the norm.

Shields is OK. She went to social media to flash a nearly $90,000 diamond-encrusted watch. She also posted other stuff, but go to her social. I’m not going to show all her flossing when I live in a hovel!