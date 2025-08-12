Cops On The Hunt For DDG Swatter As Trend Continues Nationwide

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

DDG got swatted during a paintball livestream and now cops are trying to track down the person who called in the fake armed threat.

DDG got caught up in a wild police response during a paintball livestream in SoCal after some troll called in a fake emergency claiming he was armed and threatening people.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department rolled up deep, guns drawn, thinking DDG was a threat. Turns out it was a total lie.

The whole thing went down while DDG was live-streaming—cops cuffed him on camera, only to realize it was all fake and let him go.

Now the detectives are digging to track down whoever made the bogus call. A Sheriff’s spokesperson confirmed they’re actively working on the case and already filed a report for the phony emergency.

DDG’s manager and legal rep, Dimitri Hurt, told TMZ Hip Hop, “The anonymous caller fabricated a claim that DDG was armed and threatening people, which led to an unnecessary and heavily armed police response to a peaceful paintball live stream event. This reckless and malicious act disrupted the tournament, caused unnecessary panic among attendees, and put everyone present — including law enforcement — in harm’s way.”

He added, “DDG, who was there simply to enjoy and participate in the event, was deeply shaken by the incident. Having officers respond under the false belief that you are armed is an incredibly distressing and traumatizing experience.”

Swatting isn’t new, but it’s getting way more common—and dangerous.

In 2025 alone, schools across the country have been hit with fake threats that send cops scrambling. It’s gotten so bad that lawmakers are scrambling to pass new laws to stop this stuff.

One dude, Alan Filion, got slapped with four years in federal prison earlier this year for pulling off 375 fake calls across the U.S. between 2022 and 2024, showing just how out of hand this trend is getting.

Each swatting incident racks up a massive bill, too. Emergency services spend around $ 100,000 per response, while school-related swatting costs over $82 million in 2023, and that number’s still climbing in 2025.

DDG’s team says he’s cooperating with the investigation and authorities are doing what they can to bring the prankster to justice.

“We are grateful that no one was physically harmed, but the emotional toll and the damage to the event’s atmosphere were significant,” Hurt said.