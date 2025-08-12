Jelly Roll Stuns NFL Players With 200-Pound Weight Loss

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Jelly Roll surprised the Titans with a motivational talk and revealed he’s dropped 200 pounds while touring and working on himself.

Jelly Roll pulled up to the Tennessee Titans’ facility looking way leaner and dropping wisdom, revealing he’s shed a wild 200 pounds during his health grind.

The Hip-Hop star—real name Jason DeFord—popped up in a video shared by the Titans, hyping up the squad and flexing a noticeably slimmer frame.

He cracked a joke mid-speech to Coach Brian Callahan, saying, “I lost 200 pounds. I told coach I’m getting a contract if I lose another 50.” The room ate it up and gave him a round of applause.

While he’s not suiting up in pads anytime soon, Jelly said he’s “getting close” to being field-ready. Not bad for a dude who’s been battling weight issues most of his life.

But it wasn’t all jokes. Jelly got real with the players about the importance of building real bonds off the field, too.

“(My band and I) learned it was the 23 hours we wasn’t on the stage that we were building our connection,” he said. “Find a partner, find a friend, build a strength, build a relationship. Community—that stuff will translate to the field.”

He didn’t stop there.

The Nashville native talked about how getting his personal life right helped him level up in every other part of his world.

“I started becoming a better songwriter when I started becoming a better husband. I started becoming a better performer when I started becoming a better human,” he added. “I started becoming a better son. I started prioritising my momma’s calls. It’s funny how the heavens started opening up for me just ’cause of how I was treating relationships everywhere else.”

Jelly’s been on the road heavy lately, rolling through cities on his Beautifully Broken Tour. Next stop? Montreal on August 16.

He may not be gunning for a Super Bowl ring, but the dude’s clearly winning in other ways.