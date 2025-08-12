Iggy Azalea Reveals Painful Secret While Making Millions On OnlyFans

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Iggy Azalea quietly dealt with a serious leg infection while making millions on OnlyFans and says the cash helped her build her business dreams.

Iggy Azalea has revealed that she did indeed rake in a jaw-dropping amount from her OnlyFans hustle, while fighting through a private medical scare that messed up her legs.

The Aussie rapper told ABC News she made “a life-changing number” on the platform, even though the $48 million figure floating around isn’t quite accurate.

“I’m no fool. I’ve been paid before I even made the profile. I was the top for that year. I barely, honestly… I didn’t have to do much,” she said. “It’s not $48 million. That’s not the exact number, but it’s a life-changing number. It’s a little lower. It was great for me because I was able to take all that money and use it to seed out ideas I had about businesses that I wanted to build.”

She first hopped on OnlyFans in January 2023 as part of her “Hotter Than Hell” project.

It was a mix of visuals, collabs, merch and the kind of spicy content that Instagram doesn’t allow.

At $25 a month, she quickly became one of the highest-paid creators on the platform. The money was great, but behind the scenes, Iggy was fighting through something way heavier.

She said she suffered nerve damage in her legs, which turned into a nasty infection that wouldn’t heal. And while she was dealing with IV treatments through a PICC line, she was still pushing content to keep her OnlyFans booming.

“I just ended up getting what’s called a chronically non-healing wound because I had a PICC line in my arm. We would take the PICC line out and then take hot bikini pictures for a day or two,” she said. “I turned lemons into lemonade with that. I really did.”

While some might’ve expected straight adult content, Iggy said the page was more about freedom and creative control.

She used the platform to bypass the usual online restrictions and connect in her own way. For about a year, she kept the page hot, promoting it with sultry Polaroids and bikini shots.

Eventually, she walked away from OnlyFans, saying she wanted to build something more community-driven and shifted her audience over to Telegram.