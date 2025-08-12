Finesse2Tymes’ Mom Says Rapper Will Go Broke, Says He Spent Millions As She Struggles

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Finesse2Tymes’ mom, Pluria Alexander, slammed the rapper for blowing millions while she says she’s broke, evicted and left to fend for herself.

Finesse2Tymes is getting blasted by his own mom over money, clout and what she says is straight-up disrespect while she’s out here scrambling to stay off the streets.

Finesse2Tymes’ mother, Pluria Alexander, hopped online and let her son have it, claiming he dropped millions on weed, groupies and jewelry while she’s packing up her stuff and facing eviction.

In a no-filter rant, she called him out for turning his back on her and warned that karma’s coming for his bank account.

“You spend four million m###########’ dollars on n##### and b######. Weed. Flyin’ m############ back and forth,” Alexander said. “That’s what you spend your money on. Jewelry. You ain’t spend it on family. You done spend it on family. And when a m########### dead, guess what? They gotta do something for it. It ain’t genuine. Keep your money.”

She dragged him for being disrespectful after she called him a narcissist, saying he ran to post pictures instead of checking on her.

“I pushed you out this ass, n####. You don’t disrespect me,” she declared in the heated exchange, later doubling down with, “You disrespectful, boy. You disrespectful as a m###########. And you need your ass whooped.”

She accused the rapper of deliberately posting an image online after she called him out, describing it as a calculated move meant to humiliate her. The verbal assault continued with a vow to cut ties: “I swear to God, you ain’t never gotta do a m###########’ thing for me again.”

Pluria says she’s been cut off financially after a family fight and is now trying to raise $6K on GoFundMe to cover moving costs.

She says this is the third time she’s been left homeless by her own son. She also said the stress has triggered anxiety and what she calls “narcissistic abuse” from Finesse.

Before things blew up, she lived in Memphis. But after moving to Texas, her life went downhill. She’s also caught up in a money laundering case that she says came from being scammed by Nigerian fraudsters.

That situation made it tough to get approved for a new place, and she’s reportedly been denied by three different apartments.

She’s asking for help to cover deposits, transportation and housing so she can stay near family while handling her legal mess and mental health.

As for Finesse2Tymes, his mother said she was done with her own son.

“I don’t want your dirty money. Cause you ain’t gonna have it long. God gonna make sure of that,” Alexander said.