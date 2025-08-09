“Narcicisst” Rapper Finesse2Tymes Cut Off His Mom, Launches GoFundMe To Avoid Homelessness

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Finesse2tymes’ mom, Pluria Alexander, launched a GoFundMe after claiming her son cut her off financially and left her facing eviction.

Finesse2Tymes is catching heat at home—his mom, Pluria Alexander, says she’s getting kicked out after he stopped footing the bill and now she’s begging for help online.

Alexander launched a GoFundMe asking for $6K to cover moving costs after claiming her son bailed on her financially and emotionally.

Pluria says she’s now locked in a fight to stay housed in Texas after her landlord gave her a few days to pay up or pack it up. In the GoFundMe description, she didn’t sugarcoat anything.

“I’m reaching out for help as I face eviction and the urgent need to find a new place to live. Until recently, my son was helping me pay my bills, but after a falling out, I’ve been left to manage everything on my own,” Alexander said.

She added that this isn’t the first time he’s left her out to dry. “This is the third time my son’s actions have left me homeless and each time it becomes harder to recover.”

Before she moved to Texas, Alexander says she had her life together in Memphis with a steady job, her own place and a car. Now she’s struggling with anxiety, depression and what she describes as “narcissistic abuse” from her son.

On top of that, she’s got a legal mess to deal with. Alexander says she got caught up in a scam involving Nigerian fraudsters last year and is now dealing with a pending money laundering charge.

She says that the charge is making it nearly impossible for her to find a new apartment.

“I’ve already been denied by three different apartments,” she wrote.

She’s asking for help to cover moving costs, transportation and security deposits so she can stay close to family and try to get back on her feet.

“I’m doing everything I can to stay close to my family and maintain my health, but the stress is overwhelming,” Alexander said.

Alexander says she’s not ashamed to ask for help.

“Your support would mean the world to me. It would give me a chance to start over, stay near my loved ones, and focus on my health and well-being while I navigate this difficult legal situation,” she said.