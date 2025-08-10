Dr. Sebi’s Son Isn’t Here for Nick Cannon’s Documentary–Calls Out “Betrayers”

The son of Dr. Sebi has some words about Nick Cannon’s long-talked-about documentary, claiming it features “the same people who betrayed my father” and warning the TV star to “do your own research.”

What’s up, my beautiful people? Illseed here, and I saw something that got my attention.

There was something spicy in a recent Victor Bowman interview. Bowman is the son of the late, great Dr. Sebi. Like five years back, Nick Cannon was trying to finish a doc on the holistic healer. Remember, Nick was picking up the baton for Nip The Great, who was working on this documentary. And then he was murdered.

In AllHipHop‘s exclusive convo with him, Victor kept it ALL the way real about that long-talked-about Dr. Sebi documentary. Not sure of Nick released it or if it’s permanently shelved. I know he’f been “working on it” for years. Now, a lot of us thought Nick had good intentions, but he may not have know the serious nuance in telling such a controversial figure’s story.

“I’m loyal to my father, not the people in the documents,” Victor told us. “There’s a lot of wrong information in there. And some of the same people in that documentary? They’re the ones that betrayed my father.” A-YO!

Betrayed is a heavy word, folks. But Victor didn’t mince words. He said these so-called allies weren’t there when his father was in jail. They weren’t at the funeral. They weren’t putting in that work when Dr. Sebi needed them most. Powerful words.

So now, to see them popping up in this proposed doc, attaching themselves to the Sebi name? Victor isn’t having it. “Why are you doing something with the enemy of Dr. Sebi?” he asked of Nick. I don’t think he’s got beef with him, but wanted him to do more research. Taking these people’s word was not it.

Like Left Eye and others, Nick brought new attention to Dr. Sebi’s life’s work. But if Victor’s not co-signing, then we ned to look a bit father. The “real ones” from Sebi’s circle might be the reason we never saw this documentary.

That has not stopped Doc’s youngest.

Victor is out here doing the work: running his Bolingo Balance stores in New York and Philly, helping people with herbal remedies, and even throwing a Dr. Sebi Day in Brooklyn on August 6. That “day” lasts this weekend, by the way.

I know Nick’s heart was in the right place on this one. Other celebs like Kanye West and Kendrick Lamar were in alignment, having already shown love to the Sebi legacy. I think Victor is just reminding everybody—it’s not about clout. I do not think Nick will respond, but if he does, it will be quiet, respectful and personal.