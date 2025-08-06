Dr. Sebi’s Son Victor Bowman Talks Legacy, Nick Cannon, Kendrick Lamar & Building A Health Empire

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Victor Bowman, the son of Dr. Sebi, opens up about his father’s legacy, his life and his aim to help people through holistic health.

Victor Bowman, son of the late holistic healer Dr. Sebi, is on a mission. The Honduras-born entrepreneur wants to help America get healthy. But when you are the son of the controversial Dr. Sebi, there is much more to discuss.

There is talk about legacy, healing, misconceptions, and the power of self-love. There’s also the vast impact that trickled down to celebrities like Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes, Michael Jackson, John Travolta, Nipsey Hussle and more. Victor, now based in New York City, is continuing his father’s mission through his company Bolingo Balance and multiple stores dedicated to health and wellness.

AllHipHop’s Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur taps in as “Dr. Sebi Day” kicks off a week of wellness in New York City.

AllHipHop: Tell us a little about yourself before we get into the work you’re doing.

Victor Bowman: I’m from Honduras. My father is Dr. Sebi. I’m 25 years old, and I’ve been helping people heal since I was 13. This is my life’s purpose.

AllHipHop: You’re young, man. And you’re the youngest of how many siblings?

Victor Bowman: My father had a lot of children. Some say 22, but I say 25. Even my father didn’t always know the exact number!

AllHipHop: What kind of relationship did you have with your dad?

Victor Bowman: We had a great relationship—like father and son. I was the only one who went to visit him when he was in jail. When he passed away, I was the one who identified his body. We were very close.

AllHipHop: Tell us about your store. What kind of products do you sell and what’s the mission?

Victor Bowman: We sell sea moss, batana oil for hair growth, and herbs that help with diabetes, high blood pressure, and other conditions. Our goal is to help people heal naturally.

AllHipHop: How do you feel about the current state of health—especially among Black people?

Victor Bowman: Black people in America deal with three types of stress: from the system, from the cold weather, and from unhealthy food. That stress adds up. The way we eat is one of the biggest problems.

AllHipHop: For those unfamiliar, can you explain your father’s philosophy?

Victor Bowman: Toward the end of his life, my father talked a lot about love—loving yourself, loving others. He believed in healing through natural, alkaline foods and herbs. That’s what he lived by.

AllHipHop: You were born in Honduras, like your father. Why did you decide to come to the U.S.?

Victor Bowman: After my father passed, many famous people came to the village in Honduras. I was curious about America. I wanted to build my own legacy and educate people here—because here in the U.S., people have more health issues but are also more open to change. I walked from Honduras to the United States in 2017.

AllHipHop: Wait—what? You walked from Honduras?

Victor Bowman: Yes. My mom told me not to go, but I was determined to follow my own path. Now I have a warehouse in California, and stores in New York and Philadelphia.

AllHipHop: Respect. What’s your relationship like with your mother?

Victor Bowman: It’s great. She’s a Gemini like me. Her birthday is June 15, mine is June 13. We get along very well.

AllHipHop: There’s always been a lot of mystery and controversy around your father—especially after his passing. What do you think people get wrong?

Victor Bowman: A lot of misinformation came out when he died. Many people went online talking like they were there, but they weren’t. Some family and business people betrayed him. When he was jailed, people from L.A. didn’t send the correct documents about where the money came from. They left him hanging.

AllHipHop: Do you think his death was suspicious?

Victor Bowman: Yes. He was almost 83 years old and kept in jail too long. He got sick, started throwing up blood, and nobody took him seriously. By the time they did, it was too late. The government claimed pneumonia, but no tests were done. I was there when it happened.

AllHipHop: There was talk of a documentary by Nick Cannon. What’s the status on that?

Victor Bowman: I chose not to be part of it. I’m loyal to my father—not the people in the documentary. Many of them betrayed him. I told Nick Cannon directly that I wouldn’t participate. If he’s serious, he should do his own research.

AllHipHop: Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes was the first person I ever heard talk about your father. She passed in Honduras, right?

Victor Bowman: Yes. I didn’t get to meet her because I was too young, but I know her family. Her mother and brother came to the village. Beautiful people.

AllHipHop: Over the years, a lot of celebrities have referenced Dr. Sebi—Kendrick Lamar, Big Sean, Kanye West, even Michael Jackson. How do you feel about that?

Victor Bowman: It’s good. People listen to celebrities, so when they support natural healing, more people become open to it. Kanye even invited me to speak at his “Black Future Month” event in 2022. So shoutout to him.

AllHipHop: Sea moss and herbal products used to be rare. Now they’re everywhere. Are people becoming more open to holistic health?

Victor Bowman: Yes, more people are waking up. I get paperwork all the time from people who no longer have diabetes or herpes after using our products. I post that to inspire others—not to brag.

AllHipHop: What’s your take on Big Pharma?

Victor Bowman: That system wasn’t created for us. Black people need to think for ourselves—not just follow what others say. The same people who told us to give babies formula later admitted it caused health problems. We need to question everything and take care of our own.

AllHipHop: If someone is just starting their health journey, what’s step one?

Victor Bowman: Change the way you eat. Drink spring water, not tap water. Eat fruits, vegetables, kale, callaloo. And most important—love yourself. Real self-love is when you feed your body the right things, not material stuff.

AllHipHop: What are your thoughts on hip-hop culture in relation to health?

Victor Bowman: There’s too much smoking, drinking, and violence. But I’ve worked with producers like Rashad Jamal who drink my tonic. And I respect artists like Kendrick Lamar and A$AP Rocky for speaking on deeper things. Hip-Hop can be a powerful tool for change.

AllHipHop: What kind of music do you like?

Victor Bowman: I like Kendrick Lamar and more jazzy music. Not too much of the mainstream.

AllHipHop: Tell us about Dr. Sebi Day on August 6.

Victor Bowman: It’s not about making money—it’s about healing people. Everything in the store will be $17—from food to herbs. We want to give back to the community because health shouldn’t be expensive. We’ll also have some surprises that day.

AllHipHop: And for those not in New York?

Victor Bowman: Go to BolingoBalance.com. From August 6 to 10, we’ll be doing online deals too. We’re shipping to people in Philly, Jersey, and beyond.

AllHipHop: Final words?

Victor Bowman: Let’s stop talking about the problem and focus on the solution. We got the solution right here.

Follow Victor Bowman:

Website: BolingoBalance.com

Instagram: @bolingobalance

Details:

Location: 958 Halsey Street, Brooklyn, NY

Dates: August 6th to 10th

Time: 12pm to 7pm

Features: Sea moss and other healing herbs, one-on-one consultations, food catered by Mr. Vegan

Cost: $20 for door fee, $17.50 for herbs, $20 for food and drinks

Event focus: Celebrating Dr. Sebi’s legacy and promoting an alkaline lifestyle