Halle Berry’s Ex David Justice Says Marriage Struggled Because She Didn’t Cook Or Clean

David Justice blamed his split from Halle Berry on her not being “motherly” or domestic enough and is now facing heavy criticism.

David Justice faced a wave of online backlash after revealing on the “All the Smoke” podcast that his marriage to Halle Berry ended because she didn’t fit his idea of a traditional housewife.

“So, I’m looking at my mom and I’m a Midwest guy,” Justice said during the interview, which aired last week. “So, in my mind, I’m thinking a wife at that time should cook, clean, traditional, you know?

He added that Berry’s lack of domestic habits made him question their future together. “Then I’m thinking, ‘OK, if we have kids, is this the woman I want to have kids with and build a family with?’”

“At that time, as a young guy, she don’t cook, don’t clean, don’t really seem like motherly, and then we start having issues,” he continued.

The former MLB star also denied long-standing rumors that cheating or outside relationships played a role in their split. “I’ll say this, we never had any issues about any women, other men.”

He said Berry’s demanding acting schedule and their time apart added to the strain. He also admitted the relationship might have survived if they had sought professional help. “Honestly, we probably could have made it if I knew about therapy.”

Justice said Berry proposed to him just five months into dating, and he agreed despite having doubts. “I said OK, but I don’t know if my heart was really into it. But I didn’t want to make her feel bad and say no.”

He also expressed frustration over public assumptions that he was abusive during their marriage.

“The most painful thing,” Justice said, “is she let the world think it was me. And I never appreciated that.”

David Justice dead ass married Halle Berry and wanted her to fold clothes. Catwoman pushing a vacuum? 😂 pic.twitter.com/gfwdxsJSxj — GLENDA MITCHELL FOREVER (@LonelyTalegater) August 10, 2025

Berry never publicly named the person who caused her hearing loss, which she disclosed in a 1996 interview.

However, the timing of her comments, which came shortly after her divorce from Justice, led to speculation that he was responsible.

Berry never confirmed this, but she did file a temporary restraining order against Justice in 1997, citing concerns for her “personal safety and well-being.” Justice and Berry divorced that year after four years of marriage.

Social media users didn’t hold back after hearing Justice’s remarks.

One user wrote, “Lol, he really thought she was gonna stop her acting career and become a housewife.” Another added, “If she’s a famous actor and he’s a professional baseball player why do you need her to cook and clean if you can afford a chef with maids ????”

Others pointed to the restraining order and questioned why Justice continues to speak publicly about Berry.

“Halle Berry had to get a restraining order against this man. The fact that 25 years on, he is still constantly disparaging her, proves that he’s a creep,” one person posted.