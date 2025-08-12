Rising Memphis Rapper Of Fast Cash Boyz Gunned Down In Wild Shootout

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

C Money of Fast Cash Boyz was killed during a violent shootout in Memphis, leaving behind a grieving family.

Rising rapper C Money died in a hail of bullets during a chaotic shootout in Memphis early Sunday, cutting short the life of a rising Fast Cash Boyz member whose music was gaining traction in the Southern Hip-Hop scene.

The 25-year-old artist, born C Money Smith, was gunned down around midnight on August 10, 2025, in a residential neighborhood, according to Memphis police.

Authorities said multiple homes were struck by gunfire during the exchange, which reportedly involved several vehicles.

Smith was pronounced dead at the scene. Witnesses described the gunfire as part of an escalating feud that had been simmering for days.

“From what I hear, this has been going on since last Friday. That they’ve been back and forth shooting at each other, whoever they are,” a local resident told WREG.

Smith was one-half of the Fast Cash Boyz, a Memphis duo he formed with fellow rapper Fast Cash Jizzle. The group had been gaining local buzz as part of a new wave of Memphis Hip-Hop talent. The group had just opened for GloRilla at Glo Bash in July.

“Dam Lil bra we wasn’t Finish. We STILL ain’t stopping doe you did everythang you could just had the streets and the ladies on LOCK. I already know what you want me to do. We got it from here,” Fast Cash Jizzle said.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DNOhnYzhhI\_/?hl=en&img\_index=1

His partner and longtime girlfriend, Kya Smith, confirmed his death in a Facebook post and launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for funeral costs and to support their children.

“C Money Smith was more than just a rapper—he was a loving father, a loyal friend, and an inspiration to many. Through his music, he told the stories of his life, his struggles, and his dreams, touching the hearts of everyone who listened. His passion for his craft and his dedication to his children were unmatched,” the fundraiser reads.

The funeral is scheduled for August 23, 2025.