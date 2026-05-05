Vic Mensa Signs Management Deal With Issa Rae’s ColorCreative

Vic Mensa locks in management with ColorCreative to dominate music, acting, and film simultaneously.

Vic Mensa is making his Hollywood power move official, and the infrastructure behind it just got a major upgrade.

The rapper, actor, and filmmaker has inked a management deal with ColorCreative, the production and management company co-founded by Issa Rae, putting him in a position to dominate across multiple entertainment lanes simultaneously.

He’ll be represented by Talitha Watkins, the company’s co-founder and president, alongside Trey Witter, who recently joined the firm as manager and producer.

“Vic is a true artist who moves fluidly between hip-hop, acting, activism, fashion, and entrepreneurship without ever losing focus on his cultural impact. We’ve long admired his fearless commitment to his craft and his community. We couldn’t be more excited to stand beside him supporting his work.”

That’s the kind of endorsement that signals serious momentum, especially coming from someone who’s already built a track record of developing multidisciplinary talent.

Mensa’s resume already reads like a masterclass in cross-platform success.

His music catalog spans from early projects like Innanetape through his 2023 album Victor and last year’s independent EP sundiata, with collaborations alongside Kanye West, Jay-Z, Pharrell Williams, and Pusha T.

He’s earned Grammy nominations, NAACP Image Award nods, and mtvU Woodie Awards recognition.

On the acting side, he’s appeared on Showtime’s “The Chi,” HBO’s “South Side,” and Peacock’s “Bel-Air,” proving he can hold his own in scripted television.

What’s really separating Mensa from the pack is his work behind the camera.

His extended music video for “Blue Eyes” took home Best Cinematography at the 2025 Conero Film and ADV Festival, and his short film “Halfrican,” which premiered at SXSW 2026, continues making festival rounds.

That’s the kind of creative output that gets Hollywood’s attention, and ColorCreative clearly sees the potential for him to become a major player in film and television production.

ColorCreative’s roster already includes Robert Townsend, Sanaa Lathan, and other serious talent, and the company recently produced “One of Them Days” for TriStar, the comedy starring Keke Palmer and SZA that hit number one at the box office in January before landing on Netflix in April.