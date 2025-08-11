Kirk & Rasheeda’s Daughter Pulled Into T-Hood Shooting Allegations

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kirk Frost and Rasheeda’s off-screen life has collided with an active murder investigation after rumors linked their kids to the death of Atlanta rapper T-Hood.

Kirk Frost and Rasheeda have had their share of reality TV blowups, but this latest drama isn’t playing out on VH1.

The ratings are higher in the real world. No pun intended.

The Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta stars, once one of the franchise’s solid couples, are now divorced and clearly not on the best of terms. Rasheeda even jumped in the booth recently to drop a rap track roasting Kirk, a diss that quickly went viral. People loved the energy—even if some of the live crowd reactions had folks online cracking jokes.

But the playful internet clowning took a back seat fast when word spread that one of their adult daughters might be tangled up in the killing of Atlanta rapper T-Hood. For those who don’t know, T-Hood wasn’t just another name—he was a respected figure in the city’s rap community, and his death hit hard.

Gwinnett County police confirm they’re investigating the shooting, which happened inside T-Hood’s own home. They haven’t named any suspects, but social media detectives are already pointing fingers. The talk online is that the daughter allegedly set him up and called her brother to “handle” something. This is SUPER DUPER EXTRA ALLEGED!

Alleged and messy can co-exist. A woman claiming to be the daughter’s sister has been unloading details on Facebook, adding even more fuel to the rumor fire. And now there’s chatter—still unverified and alleged—that Kirk may have helped their kids stay out of sight after the shooting.

Authorities haven’t confirmed any of that, and nobody connected to the couple has been charged. Still, with the internet running wild and the community grieving, this is the kind of situation where speculation spreads faster than the facts.

This is a couple used to controlling their own narrative on TV, but this is a whole different level of drama. If the rumors turn out to be false, it’s going to take a lot to clear the air. If they’re true, it is a nightmare. Either way, the Frost family’s reality just got way more complicated than anything in a reunion special. I bet they are recording every second.

Allegedly the daughter said the following: