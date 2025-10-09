Diddy Ordered To Surrender Raunchy Freak-Off Tapes & Cash To The Feds

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Diddy must surrender his so-called “Ibiza Tapes” and digital equipment to federal agents as part of his sentence.

Diddy turned over a trove of tapes and digital devices to federal agents in New York as part of his sentence in a sex trafficking case that has upended his decades-long career in Hip-Hop and entertainment.

The items, including a set of labeled “Ibiza Tapes,” were confiscated during March 2024 raids on Combs’ properties and are now in the custody of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, according to court documents filed Wednesday.

The cache includes hard drives, thumb drives, iPads, iPhones and multiple computers. Among the seized items was $9,000 in cash found at the Park Hyatt hotel in Manhattan, where Combs had been staying before his September 2024 arrest.

While the contents of the “Ibiza Tapes” remain undisclosed, prosecutors said the items were “property used or intended to be used” in connection with the prostitution charges that led to Combs’ July conviction.

The tapes, shot on a Sony DVCAM from 1996, were allegedly part of a larger scheme in which Combs recruited male escorts for drug-fueled sex parties he called “freak-offs.”

Witnesses testified that Combs sometimes recorded the encounters while watching from the sidelines.

Combs, 55, has made multiple trips to the Spanish island of Ibiza, known for its nightlife and party culture.

According to The New York Post, in 2010, he performed there alongside then-girlfriend and R&B singer Cassie, who later became a central figure in the federal case.

Ventura, along with another woman, told the court they feared Combs would leak sex tapes if they refused to take part in degrading acts with male escorts. Both women testified during the two-month trial, which ended with a mixed verdict.

The jury acquitted Combs of coercion charges but found him guilty of two counts of transportation for the purposes of prostitution under the Mann Act.

During sentencing, U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian handed down a prison term of roughly four years—far less than the 11 years federal prosecutors had requested and below the court’s own sentencing guidelines of six to seven years.

He is currently planning to appeal the conviction to the Second Circuit Court of Appeals.