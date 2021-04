Sean “Diddy” Combs was so proud of his good friend Pharrell and his new hotel, that he couldn’t hold back his emotions!

In early 2018, Pharrell announced he was undertaking his most ambitious production to date – creating his own hotel with business partner Dave Grutman.

The pair, who are also partners in the Swan & Bar Bevy venues in Miami, finally opened The Good Time hotel after the Covid-19 pandemic delayed the grand opening.

Celebrities like Future, Rick Ross, Kim Kardashian, David and Victoria Beckham, and others were on hand to celebrate The Good Time hotel’s grand opening on April 15th.

Pharrell and Grutman set out on a mission to build an oasis that’s “based on a simple state-of-mind: having a good time.”

And while the hotel is massive – it is seven stories, has 266 rooms, and takes up a full city block on Washington Avenue – Pharrell, Grutman, and designer Ken Fulk built the luxury resort to be an intimate collection of spaces.

Last night (April 23rd), Diddy took a tour of Pharrell’s new hotel, and he was more than proud of his fellow producer/mogul as he entered the huge atrium.

“Aye yo I’m literally about to shed a tear… You m############ did it!” Diddy exclaimed. “From neon suits to Miami suites. I’m so f###### proud of you,” Diddy said as he gave Grutman a bear hug.

“They already got guests staying here,” Diddy said as two surprised guests were checking in.

Grutman continued to walk Diddy around The Good Time, where he showed off one of the hotel’s plush lounge areas with golden decor on the bookshelves, with pink and gray couches, flanked by marble tables.

The lounge area doubles as a library for people to read as they relax and take in the lush atmosphere.

From there, Grutman took Diddy through Strawberry Moon, the hotel’s centerpiece, which features first-class dining along with an indoor/outdoor experience.

Then, they went to see The Good Time’s huge double infinity pools, lined with pink and white cabanas, bordered by an outdoor bar, with a stage, which blew Diddy’s mind.

“I don’t want to hear nobody talking about dreams don’t come true,” Diddy said. “I don’t want to hear nobody complaining, no excuses.”

“I’m so proud of him,” Diddy said, with Pharrell standing behind him.

“See y’all got to understand, he came to my office in this fly a## neon suit. He went from neon suits to designing Chanel, to owning his own hotel, to beauty. Everything he stands for as a black king, god, musical producer visionary, genius, philanthropist and you know, now hotel owner of The Good Time hotel,” Diddy concluded.