Diddy Proclaims “Time Tells Truth” Amid Sexual Assault & Trafficking Allegations

Several people sued Diddy for sexual assault. The feds are investigating allegations of sex trafficking against the Bad Boy Records founder.

Diddy has become more active on social media despite looming allegations of sexual assault and trafficking. The Hip-Hop mogul suggested he will eventually be vindicated on Tuesday (May 14).

“Time tells truth,” he declared in an Instagram post.

Multiple women and producer Lil Rod sued Diddy for sexual assault. The Bad Boy Records founder’s ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura filed the first lawsuit against him in November 2023.

Ventura accused Diddy, whose real name is Sean Combs, of rape and years of abuse. The two quickly settled the case out of court. More women pursued legal action against Diddy in subsequent weeks.

Liza Gardner and a woman identified as Jane Doe accused Diddy of sexually assaulting them when they were minors. Gardner said he coerced her into having sex with him in the early ‘90s. Gardner’s lawsuit mentioned Diddy sexually assaulting her friend and implicated singer Aaron Hall.

“When Combs finished with Liza Gardner, he and Hall switched, and they commenced assaulting Liza Gardner’s friend,” the lawsuit alleged.

Jane Doe claimed Diddy, former Bad Boy Records executive Harve Pierre and a third person gang-raped her in 2003. The plaintiff said she was trafficked across state lines. Jane Doe’s complaint cited Ventura’s lawsuit, which included allegations of sex trafficking,

“Ms. Doe obviously understands that she too had been sex trafficked and that Mr. Combs’ behavior in forcing women into nonconsensual sex was not an isolated incident or unique only to Ms. Ventura,” Jane Doe’s complaint noted.

Joi Dickerson-Neal accused Diddy of drugging and sexually assaulting her in 1991. According to her lawsuit, he recorded the incident and showed the footage to other people.

Producer Lil Rod sued Diddy for sexual assault and much more in February 2024. Lil Rod’s lawsuit described Diddy as the leader of a “widespread and dangerous criminal sex trafficking organization.” Universal Music Group CEO Lucian Grainge was named a defendant in the lawsuit. Lil Rod’s lawyer dismissed the claims against Grainge in May.

Homeland Security raided Diddy’s homes as part of a federal investigation into sex trafficking allegations in March. So far, Diddy hasn’t been charged with any crimes.