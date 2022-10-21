Diddy Puts Jermaine Dupri On Notice For Verzuz

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Diddy shared a clip from a Mary J. Blige concert to show what he’ll use against Jermaine Dupri in a Verzuz battle.

Diddy is ready to face Jermaine Dupri in a Verzuz battle.

The Bad Boy Records boss taunted Jermaine Dupri while attending a Mary J. Blige concert. Diddy shared a clip of Mary J. Blige performing her song “I’m Goin’ Down” and boasted about playing it in the Verzuz battle.

“Wait till I hit Jermaine Dupri with this s###,” Diddy said. “I’m telling y’all now. Wait till I hit Jermaine Dupri with this s###.”

He added, “Ayo, JD, I’m gonna give you the extended version of this song. You feel me? You feel me? Let’s go JD. Let’s give the people what they want, hit for hit. Love! You gon’ get that work.”

Earlier this month, Jermaine Dupri confirmed he will battle Diddy in an upcoming Verzuz event. The So So Def Recordings founder teased the matchup at the ONE Musicfest in Atlanta.

“I’m saying to let y’all know that the So So Def/Bad Boy Verzuz is happening,” he told the crowd.

Jermaine Dupri challenged Diddy to a Verzuz showdown over a year ago. The two had a friendly argument about who would win a battle in an Instagram Live session with Fat Joe and Snoop Dogg.

A few months ago, Diddy vs. JD conversations started again on social media. Now, fans are just waiting on an official announcement.