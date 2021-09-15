Diddy Responds To Jermaine Dupri’s ‘Verzuz’ Challenge By Mentioning Dr. Dre

Last night, much of the Hip Hop world was tuned into the Fat Joe vs Ja Rule Verzuz battle. The two veteran NYC rappers went head-to-head inside the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, but it was two other music legends that had people talking as well.

Will two of the most prolific producers/artists in Hip Hop history go hit-for-hit in the near future? So So Def Recordings founder Jermaine Dupri blatantly called out Bad Boy Entertainment founder Sean “Diddy” Combs for a Verzuz clash.

“Somebody let @Diddy know I’m @thegarden right now! And he gon need some training for me,” tweeted Jermaine Dupri on Tuesday night.

It did not take long for Diddy to respond to Jermaine Dupri. Less than an hour later, the Harlem-raised entrepreneur previously known as Puff Daddy, P. Diddy, and Puffy answered JD’s challenge.

“Beloved, you my n#### but your arms too short to box with God!!! You ain’t got enough hits. I’ll smash you with just [The Notorious B.I.G. and Mary J. Blige]. But I do have the [utmost] respect on you as a musical legend – [Dr. Dre is] the only one can get in the ring [with] me,” tweeted Diddy.

Jermaine Dupri then borrowed a line from his fellow Atlanta representatives Migos by replying, “Don’t nothin’ get straightenin’ but straightenin.” Quavo, Offset, and Takeoff dropped the Culture III song “Straightenin” in May.

Both Jermaine Dupri and Diddy are responsible for producing some of the biggest hits in Hip Hop/R&B history. They also released their own respective singles and albums that have survived the test of time.

Jermaine Dupri has produced tracks for Usher, Mariah Carey, Janet Jackson, Jay-Z, Monica, Bow Wow, Da Brat, Xscape, TLC, and other acts. His own catalog includes singles such as “Money Ain’t a Thang” and “Welcome to Atlanta.”

Diddy’s production discography features songs by The Notorious B.I.G., Mary J. Blige, Faith Evans, Ma$e, Mariah Carey, LL Cool J, Jay-Z, The Lox, Jennifer Lopez, Rick Ross, and more. He has five #1 singles as an artist, including “I’ll Be Missing You” which was named Billboard‘s all-time greatest Song Of The Summer.