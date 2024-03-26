Diddy’s Jet Tracked To The Caribbean And No, He Is Not With Russell Simmons

Homeland Security raided Diddy’s Los Angeles and Miami homes, inspiring countless jokes about his legal troubles on Monday (March 25).
Social media users pounced at the opportunity to roast Diddy and fellow Hip-Hop mogul Russell Simmons, who has nothing to do with Diddy’s current situation.
According to NBC News, Diddy is under federal investigation. He faced allegations of sexual assault and sex trafficking, among others.
Fans pictured scenarios where Diddy left the United States to join Simmons in Bali – but they were wrong.
Diddy did presumably leave the United States on Monday (March 25) but his jet has been tracked to Antigua in the Caribbean and not Bali, where Russell Simmons resides.
Simmons appears to be on the move internationally as well, posting a picture of himself strolling through the Doha International Airport in Qatar.
Russell Simmons was scrutinized for allegedly fleeing to Bali after he was accused of rape and sexual misconduct years ago. One of his accusers claimed he went to Bali to avoid prosecution. A spokesperson for Simmons denied the accusation in 2019.
“The anonymous accuser’s assertion that Mr. Simmons is hiding out in Bali, a country that does not have any extradition treaty with the United States, is false, as are her other accusations against Mr. Simmons, which she claims took place 31 years ago,” the spokesperson said. “Likewise, the accusation that Mr. Simmons has traveled to Bali many times over the years, but in the midst of multiple accusations last year, has not yet returned is also false. The fact is Mr. Simmons has been in and out of the United States six times in the last year.”
Diddy’s homes were raided after multiple women and producer Lil Rod sued him for sexual assault. The lawsuits began when Diddy’s ex, Cassie, sued him for rape and years of abuse in November 2023.
The Bad Boy Records founder quickly settled with Cassie out of court, but more women took legal action against him. Two of his accusers noted they were teenagers at the time of their alleged assaults. Lil Rod sued Diddy months later.
The producer said he had evidence of Diddy “engaging in serious illegal activity.” Diddy denied the allegations.
So far it has not been confirmed if Diddy is on his jet in Antigua.