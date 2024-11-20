Diddy Accused Of Sodomizing Stuntman Who Worked On “Robocop” – “Hope You Had Fun”

Sean “Diddy” Combs faces explosive allegations of drugging and sexually assaulting a *Robocop* stuntman during a 2001 audition, as detailed in a newly filed lawsuit.

The lawsuit, one of three new complaints filed today by Tony Buzbee, paints a graphic picture of the music mogul’s alleged abuse of power.

According to the court docs, a man identified as “John Doe” says Diddy lured him to New York in 2001 with promises of a music video role.

Instead, things took a dark and disturbing turn – to say the least.

The stuntman claims he met Diddy at a luxury hotel near Central Park for what he thought was an audition.

Shortly after being offered a drink—first alcohol, which he declined, and then a Diet Coke—things allegedly went south.

Doe says he started feeling dizzy and nauseous, realizing too late that his drink was likely spiked.

What happened next is horrifying – if true.

Doe alleges he woke up semi-conscious to find himself being sodomized and assaulted by Diddy.

He describes seeing Diddy’s signature chest tattoo and iconic gold cross necklace as the assault took place.

It didn’t end there—Doe claims Diddy’s bodyguard and another man in the room joined in, all while laughing and flashing cameras.

Even more heartbreaking, Doe says he fled the hotel in shock, leaving behind a prized possession: his *Robocop* stuntman jacket, which he never recovered. On his way out, someone reportedly taunted him with, “Hope you had fun.”

According to the lawsuit, he went home, and when he went to use the bathroom to defecate, a condom came out.

“Once back at home, Plaintiff tried to put the event out of his mind, but was reminded of it when he painfully defecated a used condom and realized he was bleeding rectally. When the bleeding did not stop for a couple of days, Plaintiff visited a local clinic and then a proctologist, who repaired Plaintiff’s a### with a laser procedure,” the complaint reads.

The man later sought medical treatment for injuries, including r##### bleeding and a broken tooth. The alleged assault left Doe physically and emotionally scarred.

Diddy hasn’t responded to these latest claims, but his legal team has fiercely denied similar allegations in the past.