EXCLUSIVE: Tony Buzbee—Lawyer Suing Diddy—Accused Of Assaulting Jane Doe

Tony Buzbee, the lawyer taking on Sean “Diddy” Combs, faces a lawsuit alleging he assaulted a woman he represented in a divorce proceeding.

The tables have turned on controversial lawyer Tony Buzbee, who’s representing dozens of people accusing Diddy of sexual assault. Buzbee finds himself in an ironic twist of legal drama; he’s now on the receiving end of a fiery lawsuit accusing him of assault and other shady practices by a woman he represented in a divorce proceeding.

In a bombshell filing, allegations against Tony Buzbee include legal malpractice, breach of fiduciary duty, emotional distress and even fraudulent concealment. The woman, only referred to as Jane Doe, claims that Buzbee’s alleged misconduct began with an assault.

From there, she claims he spiraled out of control and committed a series of ethical lapses during his representation of her in divorce proceedings.

According to Jane Doe’s lawyer, Jeremy I. Bohrer, Buzbee prioritized covering his tracks over protecting her financial interests, leaving her shorted by millions in a divorce settlement she now wants voided. Jane Doe is seeking actual and punitive damages, a nullification of the settlement and attorney’s fees.

For Buzbee, who’s made headlines as a legal crusader for victims, the case may pose the ultimate test of his courtroom chops—on the defensive side.

The lawsuit is the latest headache for Buzbee in the last 24 hours. On Monday (November 18), a public figure identified as John Doe filed a lawsuit against Buzbee, claiming he was trying to extort a massive amount of money under the threat of filing “fabricated” and “malicious” allegations of sexual assault.

Buzbee also allegedly told John Doe he would dig up an untold other number of victims if the high-profile figure did not pay up.

According to the filing, John Doe’s lawyer said the legal maneuvering was “nothing more than a weapon in a calculated plot to destroy (his) high-profile reputation for profit, despite the complete absence of any factual basis for such claims.”

“Tony Buzbee is a hypocrite,” Bohrer tells AllHipHop. “There is nothing worse than when a black hat masquerades as a white hat.”