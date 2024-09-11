Diddy Says Dawn Richard Is Opportunist Desperately Seeking Payday

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Diddy’s former artist Dawn Richard is one of the many people suing him while he’s under federal investigation for sex trafficking.

Diddy’s lawyer Erica Wolff responded to Dawn Richard’s lawsuit in a statement on Wednesday (September 11). Wolff claimed Richard’s allegations were false and suggested the singer had ulterior motives for suing Diddy, whose real name is Sean Combs.

“Mr. Combs is shocked and disappointed by this lawsuit,” Wolff said. “In an attempt to rewrite history, Dawn Richard has now manufactured a series of false claims all in the hopes of trying to get a payday — conveniently timed to coincide with her album release and press tour. If Ms. Richard had such a negative experience with Making the Band and Danity Kane, she would not have chosen to continue working directly with Mr. Combs for Dirty Money, nor would she have returned for the Making the Band reboot in 2020 or agreed to be featured on The Love Album last year. It’s unfortunate that Ms. Richard has cast their 20-year friendship aside to try and get money from him, but Mr. Combs is confidently standing on truth and looks forward to proving that in court.”

Richard accused Diddy of sexual abuse, sex trafficking, fraud and more in her lawsuit. The singer said Diddy subjected her to years of “inhumane working conditions.” She also recalled witnessing him abuse his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, who sued the mogul in November 2023.

Diddy started working with Richard when she auditioned for the reality show Making the Band. The girl group Danity Kane was formed on the show and signed to his label.

Richard continued collaborating with Diddy after Danity Kane disbanded. She was a member of the Diddy-led trio Dirty Money.

The former Bad Boy Records artist joined a sizable list of people who’ve sued for sexual assault and accused him of sex trafficking over the past year. Ventura was the first woman to file a lawsuit against Diddy. He quickly settled with her out of court.

Diddy hasn’t reached settlements with the rest of his accusers, denying their various allegations. His legal troubles go beyond the civil cases as he’s under federal investigation for sex trafficking.