Diddy Says “Fake Pastor” Mase Owes Him $3 Million

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Sean “Diddy” Combs blasted his former artist rapper, Mase, whom he claims owes him a whopping $3 million bucks! Read more!

For years the world has heard Pastor Mase talk about how he was done dirty by Diddy aka Brother Love.

Now Puff is sharing his side of the story, and it seems like someone hasn’t been telling the “God’s honest truth.”

On the Breakfast Club, the Bad Boy executive talked about the reputation some artists have floated about him when he believes he gave them “opportunity” and helped them make “more money” they were making before.

Diddy said, “This vibe that they got on me … like I’m ‘Big Red’ [a character from ‘The Five Heartbeats’ or something [is crazy] … I came here, and I opened up the doors.”

'Anybody that thinks I owe them something, send the receipts you'll get paid in 24 hours.' – Diddy



Diddy is back outside 😅 pic.twitter.com/sN8lg3MY6R — PRESENCE (@TazerBlack) October 5, 2022

Charlamagne asked, “So, you don’t steal from artists is what you are saying?”

“Never,” he continued.

“Mr. Won’t Stop, Can’t Stop,” said the reason there is a narrative that he steals from artists really boils down to the artists he has worked with having the “tap out” button.

“When you get to a certain point, and the money is running low, you have to run this hustle to try and find somebody to blame,” he explained.

He added, “I have all my receipts. We are going to do a special, a retrospective, with all the artists, and we are going to get this narrative cleared.”

He then turned his attention to Mase, addressing the rumors around him exploiting the Harlem native.

“I did one album with Mase. How much money do you think I owe this guy? One album? And then he became a fake pastor and conned people?” Diddy remarked. “Then y’all gonna let him throw dirt on the god’s name?”

He challenged all those who were signed to him and believed they were done wrong to step up and bring their receipts.

Diddy, who started out the mud throwing parties back in the 80s, said he is “back outside” and going to do some fighting for his people and himself.

Charlamagne asked Diddy, “How much money would someone like a Mase owe you?”

And without hesitation, Puffy said, “Mase owes me $3 million. That’s facts. I got the receipts.” He said if someone had receipts proving he owes them, he would pay them “within 24 hours.”

Envy chimed in to get confirmation: “Second album. You gave him money to do a second album, and he didn’t deliver.”

Diddy said he was “not going to go back and forth with Mase.”

Diddy said even popular rap group, The Lox, will help him clear up his name.

This is not the first time someone has questioned Mase’s integrity as a businessman this year.

As reported by AllHipHop.com, Fivio Foreign said Mase tried to gank him early in his career. Mase vehemently denied that was the case.