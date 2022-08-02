Mase Pulls Out A File On Fivio Foreign Proving He Got Him $750K, Not Just The $5K He Originally Said

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Ma$e sat down with Gillie and Wallo to address claims that he was jerking buzzing rapper Fivio Foreign. Read more!

With all the talk about preachers ganking people out of their money, Pastor Ma$e wants to ensure his name is not in the mix.

After Fivio Foreign said on Wallo and Gillie Da King’s “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast that the Harlem rapper signed him for only $5,000, Ma$e went on the show to set the record straight.

He didn’t deny that Fivio Foreign received that amount but blamed the artist’s original manager as the swindler. The former Bad Boy artist, who jokingly referred to himself as Diddy 2.0, said he also got him a bag for almost three-quarters of a mil.

Ma$e said, “At one time, I gave him $5,000, but I gave him $750,000… because I set him up to do a deal to where I can control the deal, make the deal what it should be because I knew if he had the leverage, he would go in there and sell both of us out. He wasn’t able to do that because of the way I structured the deal.”

“Then, when we went in the building, I took $800,000 and he took $700,000. The reason why it went down to $700,000 is that when I gave him $750,000 and I took $750,000, he owed me $50,000,” he continued. “[He owed me $50,000] for all the money I was spending before he got the deal.”

Ma$e breaks out a file, sharing that when he first met Fivio, he was not just meeting the artist. He said he was going to sign another artist, Jay Dee.

Jay Dee suggested Ma$e also sign his friends Fivio and Dee Sav.

“I gave $15,000 to a cop. It was a cop managing them,” Ma$e said. “I didn’t want to say this but since he’s talking reckless, let’s put it really out there…the cop took the money and never gave it to them.”

Ma$e said there were multiple problems around the Fivio deal, including them not keeping their word, missing shows, and members getting locked up. But he stuck with them.

So … how did the $750,000 come to pass?

It came from the deal Ma$e negotiated when he signed with Columbia. Ma$e says he also did not take any publishing or merchandise percentages based on anything Fivio puts out.

Ma$e’s file included videos of Fivio Foreign talking, contracts, phone calls from other executives, and more.