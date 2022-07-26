Fivio Foreign Reveals He Signed To Ma$e In 2019 For $5000 Advance 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

“Ma$e know the business,” Fivio Foreign said, recalling the NYC rapper tried to “fake explain” the contract to him.

Fivio Foreign revealed he signed a deal with Ma$e at the start of his career but only received a four-figure advance from the contract.

The Brooklyn drill star discussed the contract and his early days in the rap game during a recent interview. He recalled linking with Ma$e and signing the deal in 2019 without seeking legal advice beforehand.

Fivio Foreign explained the meeting to Gillie Da King and Wallo on Million Dollaz Worth Of Game podcast. “I ain’t gon’ lie, [Ma$e] pulled out the paper and I just signed the s###, immediately,” Fivio said.

Ma$e first showed interest after hearing “Blixky Inna Box,” a track Fivio Foreign made with Jay Dee and Dee Savv. However, he felt pressured to sign the deal by the friend who introduced him to the rapper.

“The n#### that brought me to him, he was like, ‘Yo, man. Just sign that s###, You buggin’.’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, read it.’ He’s like, ‘Alright, just sign it. It’s good.’ So, I just signed it,” Fivio explained. “The advance was $5,000.”

“Ma$e know the business. He really know the business a lot. I didn’t know nothing,” Fivio added. “He was fake trying to explain it to me. ‘You get to keep this. I get to keep 30 percent of this.’ I was like aight, whatever.”

When Wallo expressed his shock at the seemingly low advance, Fivio Foreign explained how much money that was to him back then.

“That’s all he gave me,” Fivio added. “I signed for $5,000. That s### hit. I thought that s### was going to last until whenever it was going to last. That s### ain’t last two weeks.”

Nonetheless, Fivio Foreign confirmed he’s still signed to Ma$e and released his latest album B.I.B.L.E. under RichFish/Columbia. However, he’s come to terms with the arrangement and made the most of his contract.

“I don’t be crying over spilled milk,” he continued. “I’m in a better situation now. He get what he get … But I control my money.” Check out the clip below and the interview at the bottom of the article.

Meanwhile, Ma$e has been vocal over the years about his own deal with Diddy, most recently aiming Puff on a new diss track.