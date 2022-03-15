Mase Lashes Out At Diddy On “Oracle 2”

Mase just jumped out of the window with a new Diddy diss! What do you think of this?

One of Da Band members Freddy P recently lashed out at Diddy. And now its Mase’s turn. Remember the original “Oracle” was a Cam’ron diss so good, even Cam gave it up. So, now there’s part 2.

This is a bit hard to listen to.

The use of autotune goes against my soul, especially when Mase can actually spit. Murda Mase anybody?! After you listen a bit, there is a lot to unpack. So, hit me up in the comments and let me know what you think. You ain’t about to have Diddy mad at me!

By the way, the second verse ain’t heavy autotune.