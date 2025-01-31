Diddy Slams Feds For Calling Girlfriend Victims In “Flawed” New Indictment

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ lawyer has harshly criticized prosecutors over their latest indictment, calling the government’s accusations “flawed” and denying its claims regarding his former relationships.

Sean “Diddy” Combs and his legal team are pushing back against a new superseding indictment filed by prosecutors, dismissing the latest charges as “flawed” and calling the government’s efforts an attempt to paint a distorted picture.

Attorney Marc Agnifilo, who represents the music mogul, did not hold back in his criticism, rebuking the allegations and questioning the credibility of the prosecution’s case in increasingly heated legal proceedings.

“The latest indictment contains no new offenses,” Agnifilo said in a pointed statement. “The prosecution’s theory remains flawed. The government has added the ridiculous theory that two of Mr. Combs’ former girlfriends were not girlfriends at all but were prostitutes. Mr. Combs is as committed as ever to fighting these charges and winning at trial.”

Diddy, currently held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn since his arrest in September, faces a mountain of serious allegations, including racketeering, sex trafficking, and transportation for prostitution.

Prosecutors have described him as the alleged leader of a sprawling operation that they claim used his influence in the music world to exploit women and facilitate illegal activities.

His defense team, however, said that the charges are not only baseless but rely on a warped reading of his personal and professional life.

The new legal filing, which prosecutors tout as a significant update, appears to hinge on a reclassification of two women from Diddy’s past—described previously as his romantic partners—into alleged victims of sex trafficking.

His attorneys slammed prosecutors and said this represents a desperate bid to strengthen a case that has struggled to gain traction.

The legal battle has been filled with procedural disputes.

Diddy’s lawyers say they have faced restricted access to critical evidence, including electronic records essential for the defense’s preparation.

The constraints of Diddy’s detention at MDC, a facility often criticized for deplorable conditions, have further complicated the defense team’s ability to mount their case.

Despite the latest legal hurdles for the embattled rap mogul, Diddy maintains his innocence.

His trial is currently slated for May 2025.