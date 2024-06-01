EXCLUSIVE: Diddy Secures Small Win In Ongoing Assault Lawsuit As Legal Issues Mount

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Sean “Diddy” Combs achieved a minor win as two of his business entities were dismissed from an ongoing assault lawsuit.

The development surfaced after Bad Boy Entertainment Holdings and Combs Enterprises were dismissed from accusations brought by Joi Dickerson-Neal, who asserts that Diddy assaulted her in 1991.

A new stipulation mandated the withdrawal of these companies from the case.

Dickerson-Neal and the defense reached a mutual agreement, which resulted in the dismissal of Bad Boy Entertainment and Combs Enterprises with prejudice.

This move follows a partial motion to dismiss submitted by Diddy and his lawyers on April 26, 2024.

The motion argued that the implicated companies could not be liable because they didn’t exist at the time of the alleged assaults.

Dickerson-Neal presented an amended complaint erasing all charges against the business entities, which her lawyers and a judge signed off on earlier this week.

Now, only Diddy stands as the defendant. He must respond to the amended complaint by June 21, 2024.

Dickerson-Neal can file any opposition by July 19, 2024, with Diddy allotted until August 2, 2024, to provide any reply supporting his motion.

Despite the slight legal reprieve, the case remains active, and the complete outcome remains unresolved.

In the series of lawsuits against Diddy, this one from Dickerson-Neal alleges that he drugged and assaulted her in 1991, recording the incident without her consent while she was a Syracuse University student.

Diddy has vehemently denied all allegations.

Diddy’s’ attorneys have already argued that specific allegations—like sex trafficking and non-consensual filming—were brought under laws that were not in place at the time of the alleged incident.

Initially filed in November 2023, the lawsuit is just one of seven Diddy faces.

The allegations may result in criminal charges now that a grand jury is probing the Bad Boy mogul’s behavior.