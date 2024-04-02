Diddy’s Son Justin Combs Hires El Chapo’s Attorney Over Homeland Security Raids

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Diddy’s sons Christian and Justin Combs were detained when the feds raided the mogul’s Los Angeles home in March.

Misa Hylton, the mother of Diddy’s sons Christian and Justin Combs, condemned federal agents for using excessive force in their raid of her ex’s Los Angeles home. Hylton posted footage of the raid and claimed her sons were mistreated because their father is Black on Tuesday (April 2).

“The over zealous and overtly militarized force used against my sons Justin and Christian is deplorable,” she wrote on Instagram. “If these were the sons of a non-Black celebrity, they would not have been handled with the same aggression. The attempt to humiliate and terrorize these innocent young BLACK MEN is despicable!”

She continued, “Enough is Enough! Did Justin need several laser beams from firearms pointed at his chest?? Did Christian need a gun pointed at the back of his head while he was handcuffed?? How many times have we seen young UNARMED BLACK MEN not make it out of these types of situations alive??”

Hylton indicated her family’s desire to pursue legal action against the feds. Her son enlisted the services of Jeffrey Lichtman, the lawyer who represented drug lord Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán.

“My son’s Attorney Jeffrey Lichtman is investigating the excessive use of force which was unnecessary and certainly not required by this search warrant,” she wrote. “We will fight for justice utilizing every imaginable resource. I’m not with the propaganda!!!!”

Homeland Security detained Christian and Justin Combs during raids of Diddy’s Los Angeles and Miami homes in March. The Hip-Hop mogul’s sons were released without any charges.

Diddy, whose real name is Sean Combs, is under federal investigation for allegations of sex trafficking. He has not been charged with any crimes.

Authorities from the Southern District of New York reportedly spearheaded the investigation. The feds raided Diddy’s homes after multiple women and a producer sued him for sexual assault, among other claims.

Cassie, one of Diddy’s exes, sued him for rape and abuse in November 2023. The two quickly settled out of court, but more women filed lawsuits against the Bad Boy Records founder. Producer Lil Rod added to Diddy’s legal troubles with another lawsuit in February.