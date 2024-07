While there were several positive comments, some wondered why he’d be so daring to share a picture of himself taking an intimate photo of his girlfriend considering the seemingly endless sexual assault allegations against his father.

Diddy‘s son King Combs stirred up some controversy on Friday (July 5) after posting several sexualized photos of his girlfriend on Instagram.

While there were several positive comments, some wondered why he’d be so daring to share a picture of himself taking an intimate photo of his girlfriend considering the seemingly endless sexual assault allegations against his father. Comments like “if ‘smh’ was a person, “just like your dad smh” and “the camera is wild bold” started littering the post, although they were peppered in between other comments defending him.

The comments were even worse on other social media platforms that re-posted King Combs’ photos. One said, “He objectifies this girl and yall call it goals. I see a lot of his father’s qualities in him,” while another said, “Second picture is very insensitive, especially with everything going on with his family presently!” Yet another added, “The boy is infatuated with the body and uses her physical appearance to boost his ego, the woman on the other hand loves the money and access that comes with being ‘in the family’ they deserve each other.”

While King Combs hasn’t been implicated in any crimes related to his famous father, he was seen outside Diddy’s Los Angeles mansion following a raid by Homeland Security agents in March. Both King Combs and his brother Justin were handcuffed and escorted from the property during the raid, which was part of an investigation into alleged sex trafficking activities. The federal agents used significant force, including weapons and helicopters, which reportedly left the entire Combs family “traumatized” by the experience​.

The raid resulted in a chaotic scene, with belongings scattered throughout the mansion as agents searched for evidence. Despite the dramatic show of force, no arrests were made at the time. Diddy’s lawyer criticized the raid as an excessive use of military-level force, particularly concerning the treatment of Diddy’s children and household staff.

After the raid, both of Diddy’s son returned briefly to collect their belongings before leaving the property, possibly to avoid further distress​. However, Diddy has decided to sell the home. According to reports, he’s seeking roughly $70 million for the Holmby Hills neighborhood estate. The Bad Boy Records founder bought the mansion for $40 million just this year.

The feds targeted his lavish residences as part of a sex trafficking investigation. Diddy’s lawyer Aaron Dyer condemned the raids, saying, “There was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs’ residences,” Dyer said. “There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated. Mr. Combs was never detained but spoke to and cooperated with authorities. Despite media speculation, neither Mr. Combs nor any of his family members have been arrested nor has their ability to travel been restricted in any way.”

He continued, “This unprecedented ambush — paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence — leads to a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits. There has been no finding of criminal or civil liability with any of these allegations. Mr. Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name.”