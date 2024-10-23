Diddy’s Son Quincy Catches Heat Over “Tone-Deaf” Vlog Featuring Bad Boy Boss  

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Quincy Brown was slammed online over his upcoming Vlog, which features his incarcerated father, Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ son Quincy Brown is facing hefty backlash after teasing an upcoming Vlog show featuring home video footage of his incarcerated father.

On Tuesday (October 22), a trailer surfaced on social media showing the actor and singer showing off his luxury lifestyle, including footage of family vacations and bikini-clad beauties.

#Quincy announces ‘Just A Vlog’ documentary releasing October 27, after he and his siblings issued a controversial public statement of support for #Diddy pic.twitter.com/JqGYrs08nW — All Tea All Shade (@TeaTimeTips2) October 23, 2024

“It’s actually never as it seems,” Quincy says in the trailer. “I’m always doing something. Always. And that’s what makes this life a journey.”

Diddy, currently behind bars on charges of sex trafficking, featured in one clip and is likely to appear in the Vlog, sparking intense backlash online. Many users blasted Quincy’s “tone-deaf” attempt at “damage control” and urged him to read the room.

“Don’t try to humanize yourselves now,” one user shared, while another asked, “who is advising this family? This is a bad idea.”

A third person added, “This is not a good idea for them lol they actually need to be laying under a rock right now out of sight atm lol it seems like they love attention good or bad lol.”

The show, titled “It’s Just A Vlog: Or Is It A Reality Show?” is set to air on Quincy’s YouTube channel on October 24.

Quincy & Siblings Defend Diddy In Joint Statement

Meanwhile, on Tuesday morning (October 22), just hours before the trailer surfaced online, Quincy and his siblings shared a joint statement supporting Diddy ahead of his trial.

“Many have judged both him and us based on accusations, conspiracy theories, and false narratives that have spiraled into absurdity on social media,” they wrote in part. “We stand united, supporting you every step of the way. We hold onto the truth, knowing it will prevail, and nothing will break the strength of our family.”

Diddy remains behind bars as he awaits trial for racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution charges. He denies the allegations.