Diddy’s Son Takes Over Incarcerated Mogul’s Instagram To Spread “Good Energy”

Diddy’s family continues to support him while he sits in jail on racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking charges.

Diddy’s son King Combs tried to convince fans to focus on “positive things” despite the Bad Boys Records founder awaiting trial for sex crimes. Combs took control of his father’s Instagram account to spread “good energy” while Diddy remains in jail.

“It’s King Combs and right now I’m taking over my pop’s Instagram,” Combs said. “We gonna be posting videos, spreading good energy and taking y’all down memory lane, [show] all the positive things he did. So, stay tuned and watch this. Let’s go! We love you pops.”

Combs started his campaign by posting Diddy’s “All About the Benjamins” and “Victory” music videos. Combs surprisingly left the comments open on his posts.

“My Pop’s motivation to making music is always to make us dance and feel good,” Combs wrote.

Diddy was arrested for racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution in September. He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

“From at least 2008 through the present, [Diddy] led a criminal enterprise that existed to facilitate his abuse and exploitation of women, to protect his reputation, and to conceal his conduct,” prosecutors said. “As part of that criminal enterprise, [Diddy] along with other members and associates of the enterprise, committed crimes including sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery, and obstruction of justice. Among other things, [his] sexual abuse of women included causing them to engage in frequent, days-long sexual activity with male commercial sex workers, some of whom were transported over state lines … [He] used violence and intimidation and leveraged his power over victims—power he obtained through obtaining and distributing narcotics to them, exploiting his financial support to them and threatening to cut off the same, and controlling their careers.”

Diddy was indicted after multiple people sued him for sexual assault over the past year. More accusers have filed lawsuits since his arrest. His criminal trial is scheduled for May 2025.