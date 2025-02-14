Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

A newly filed lawsuit alleges that Sean “Diddy” Combs groped a woman for nearly four hours despite her repeated refusals and warnings that her husband knew her location.

A former model and promotional worker has accused Sean “Diddy” Combs of groping and assaulting her for hours at his residence, even after she repeatedly told him she was married and had informed her husband of her location.

The woman, whose identity remains anonymous, alleges that in 1999, she met Diddy at a VIP party in New York City, where he plied her with alcohol and pressured her to stay at his home instead of catching her train home.

She claims Diddy assured her she could leave in the morning and that nothing inappropriate would happen.

According to the complaint, once inside his vehicle, the woman began feeling extreme drowsiness, raising suspicions that she had been drugged.

Realizing she was in danger, she texted her husband the address from a piece of mail she found in the car. After noticing her actions, the driver allegedly attempted to take the mail away from her.

Upon arriving at Diddy’s residence, she says the hip-hop mogul initially acted like a gentleman but quickly became aggressive once they were alone.

Diddy tried to force her into drinking more alcohol, which she refused, before leading her to a bedroom where she collapsed into bed due to the alleged effects of the drugged drink.

The woman claims that Diddy, undeterred by her explicit refusals, began forcibly groping her, attempting to remove her clothing while she physically resisted.

Despite repeatedly reminding him that she was married and had notified her husband of her whereabouts, Diddy allegedly continued his advances, undressing her and subjecting her to unwanted sexual contact, including digital penetration, for nearly four hours.

She says she eventually regained enough strength to insist that he call her a cab, escaping the residence still under the influence of the unknown substance, emotionally shaken and physically impaired.

The lawsuit alleges that the incident caused lasting emotional distress and trauma, adding to the growing list of accusations against Diddy, who remains incarcerated on federal RICO and sex trafficking charges.

Prosecutors have painted a troubling portrait of the shamed mogul’s alleged history of abusing women, trafficking individuals, and using his wealth and influence to silence accusers.

Diddy has denied all allegations against him and maintains his innocence. His legal team has yet to comment on this latest claim, which is one of hundreds being filed against him.