Diddy Allegedly Told Woman “I Do What I Want” Before Assaulting Her 

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ legal woes continue to mount following yet another lawsuit filed by a Jane Doe plaintiff who accuses him of sexually assaulting her at a Los Angeles nightclub in 2016, allegedly leaving her with genital bruising.

The unidentified woman claims the alleged assault occurred in November 2016 at L.A.’s Club Playhouse. She says Diddy forced her to drink something and then sexually assaulted her.

Diddy allegedly told her to “Drink that s### and shut the f### up” when she initially refused a beverage.

After consuming the drink, Diddy allegedly shoved his hand up her skirt and forcefully penetrated her with his fingers while saying, “B#### I do what I want, take that s###.”

The woman claims Diddy’s entourage was laughing nearby during the alleged assault.

The Jane Doe plaintiff says she fled the club and needed assistance getting to her hotel room. She woke up the next day with bruising and a tear in and around her v#####.

The woman is represented by Tony Buzbee, who also represents at least 100 other clients in suits against Diddy.

Diddy’s Attorneys Staunchly Deny Lawsuit Allegations

Diddy’s legal team denies the allegations, stating he has never sexually assaulted or sex trafficked anyone.

“No matter how many lawsuits are filed—especially by individuals who refuse to put their own names behind their claims—it won’t change the fact that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted or sex trafficked anyone—man or woman, adult or minor,” Diddy’s attorneys said in a statement. “We live in a world where anyone can file a lawsuit for any reason. Fortunately, a fair and impartial judicial process exists to find the truth, and Mr. Combs is confident he will prevail in court.”

This is the latest of a growing list of lawsuits against Diddy and a federal RICO hanging over his head. He is slated to go on trial in May.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, Diddy was sued by a man making disturbing allegations. The John Doe accuser claims the mogul drugged and sexually assaulted him at a New York City nightclub.