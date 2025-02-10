EXCLUSIVE: Diddy Allegedly Used Jewelry To Trap Man Into Sexual Assault

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Sean “Diddy” Combs faces yet another lawsuit, with new accusations alleging he drugged and sexually assaulted an aspiring musician after luring him to a private gathering in Los Angeles with promises of a career breakthrough.

The civil complaint, filed by a plaintiff identified as John Doe, details an encounter that began on Nov. 4, 2022, when he was performing on a Los Angeles street and was approached by a man claiming to scout talent for Diddy.

Wearing dark clothing and a Bad Boy Records cap, the recruiter allegedly praised Doe’s voice and offered what seemed like a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity—an invitation to an elite birthday party attended by music industry heavyweights.

According to the lawsuit, Doe arrived at the event after being picked up in an all-black Cadillac Escalade and taken to an undisclosed private residence, where he was welcomed by Diddy himself.

“So you must be Gami,” the disgraced mogul allegedly said, referencing Doe’s stage name. “My assistant told me you have a beautiful voice. Sit down, have a drink with me, and let’s talk business.”

Doe claims he accepted a drink, only to feel disoriented, euphoric, and physically unstable shortly after. The lawsuit contends that the feeling was not natural—he was drugged.

He then allegedly led Doe to a private room under the guise of showcasing his jewelry collection. Instead, Diddy showed the man his penis.

“Have you ever sucked a dick before?” Diddy allegedly asked. Doe said “no,” to which the mogul replied: “You should try it.”

When Doe refused, Diddy allegedly escalated the situation, forcibly assaulting him. After o##### raping Doe, Diddy undressed him and assaulted him anally before leaving the room.

Doe was left largely incapacitated on the edge of the bed.’

The following morning, an unidentified individual reportedly administered an IV to him before he was placed in a vehicle and dropped off near the nightclub where he was first approached.

For more than a year, Doe says he chose to remain silent, fearing retaliation and humiliation.

However, as multiple other accusations against Diddy surfaced, he decided to take legal action, stating he could no longer stay quiet.

The lawsuit seeks damages for emotional distress, mental anguish, and pain and suffering, alleging that Diddy abused his power and influence to exploit yet another victim in what the complaint describes as a disturbing pattern of predatory behavior.

Diddy has yet to publicly respond to the latest accusations, but this is the latest of a growing list of lawsuits and a federal RICO hanging over his head.

Diddy is slated to go on trial in May.





