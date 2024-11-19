Diddy Surrounded By “Groupies” Fighting To Make His Prison Bed, Former MDC Inmate Claims 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

A former MDC inmate alleged “jealous” “groupies” fight for Diddy’s attention in a 20-man dorm of “high-profile” prisoners.

Sean “Diddy” Combs may be in jail but he is reportedly surrounded by “groupies” who fight to perform tasks for the Bad Boy Entertainment founder, even competing for the opportunity to make the incarcerated mogul’s bed.

On Monday (November 18), veteran journalist Toure shared some information about Diddy’s living conditions at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center.

Toure began, “According to someone who was in the unit that Diddy is not long ago, there are groupies among the inmates who want to do special things for Diddy.”

He went on to claim that there’s jealousy and competition among inmates over who gets the privilege of making Diddy’s bed or other “special nice things.”

Toure referenced FOX5 TV News Reporter Lisa Evers’ recent conversation with a former MDC inmate who was in the same housing unit as Diddy.

The journalist explained, “He’s not in a cell at all. He’s in a dorm with about 20 men who have high-profile cases.

The ex-inmate claimed, “This is not a really dangerous part of the prison,” adding that “everyone’s chillin’.”

He also said that Diddy’s focused on keeping “spirits up” while locked up.

“He goes around to people and he says ‘Smile,’” Toure added. “And he looks you right in the eye and tries to make you happy and make you smile.”

Last week, Evers spoke to an unidentified former MDC inmate who said he used to talk to Diddy. He recalled playing ball and said Diddy would always win.

“He’s not crying about nothing. His energy is super strong,” he said, adding that Diddy’s “not around nobody that’s acting tough.”