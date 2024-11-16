EXCLUSIVE: Diddy Accused Of Using Kids To Make Sham Birthday Post To Influence Jury

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Diddy faces new allegations of jury manipulation through a planned social media event involving his family while awaiting trial for sex trafficking and racketeering.

Diddy is being accused of orchestrating a social media ploy involving his children in an attempt to sway potential jurors.

The Hip-Hop mogul is currently incarcerated on federal charges of sex trafficking and racketeering,

According to court documents, he allegedly directed his family to post a birthday video to bolster his public image before a looming trial.

The allegations stem from a video posted on November 4 in which members of the Combs family came together to wish their father a happy 55th birthday.

The clip, shared by Diddy’s son, Justin Combs, showed the music mogul engaging with his children from jail, thanking them for their support and expressing pride in their endurance during his lengthy legal fight.

The scene featured his children, including King Combs and the Combs twins, along with toddler daughter Love Combs, singing “Happy Birthday” in a seemingly lighthearted moment amidst Diddy’s ongoing legal struggles.

However, beneath this familial gesture, federal prosecutors argue the video masks an intentional effort by Diddy to manipulate public perception—and in turn, the potential jury pool.

Authorities claim that while behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC), Diddy actively monitored the video’s engagement on social media.

He allegedly communicated with his family on how to increase its reach and effect despite a court order on October 25, 2024, barring any attempts to influence the trial process.

“[Diddy’s] efforts to anonymously leak video favorable to his defense in this case show that he is using his so-called “public relations” strategy to influence this criminal case,” said United States Attorney Damien Williams. “[Diddy’s] efforts to obstruct the integrity of this proceeding also includes relentless efforts to contact potential witnesses, including victims of his abuse who could provide powerful testimony against him.”

Court filings further cite that this is not Diddy’s first attempt to interfere with the proceedings.

Investigators allege that Diddy has also made repeated efforts to anonymously release favorable information through unofficial channels in yet another effort to paint himself in a positive light as the case against him grows.

Additionally, prosecutors emphasize that Diddy has persistently contacted potential witnesses—including individuals who are believed to have suffered abuse—in an attempt to control damaging testimonies against him.

This alleged behind-the-scenes manipulation comes in the wake of Diddy’s legal team preparing a $50 million bond package as they make their fifth bid for his release.

His defense has proposed a significant bond in hopes of securing his freedom on November 22, pending a judge’s decision.

Diddy’s previous attempts to post bail have been denied, and prosecutors argue that his continued efforts to interfere with the legal process emphasize the risk of further obstruction if he is released.