Diddy Says He’s “Happy” During Jail Call With Family As They Celebrate His 55th Birthday

Diddy’s spirits still appear to be high, despite the fact that he’s celebrating his birthday incarcerated as he awaits the start of his criminal trial next year.

In a post Justin Combs shared on his personal profile on Monday (November 4), Diddy speaks independently for what is likely the first time since his arrest on federal sex trafficking and racketeering crimes earlier this year in September.

In the clip which features members from the entire Combs clan, including King Combs, twins Jessie James and D’Lila Combs, Quincy Combs, Chance Combs and toddler Love Combs, the group sang Diddy Happy Birthday to celebrate their father turning 55 years old.

Along with assuring his children that he’s “happy” even under the current circumstances, Diddy also took a moment to express how proud of them he is for being “strong” throughout his ongoing legal bout.

“I just want to say I’m proud of y’all,” he said. “I’m proud of y’all especially the girls, I mean all of y’all. Just for being strong, thank you for being strong. And thank you for being by my side. It’s important to me. I love y’all.”

While the nature of the call certainly isn’t something to celebrate, Diddy remarked on the fact that he’s “happy” to share a moment with his family for his birthday—even if it is just for a moment on a phone call.

“I got the best family in the world,” he said. “It’s my birthday. I’m happy thank you thankful for y’all giving me this call. Thank you very much. I love y’all.”

Even though Diddy maintains a positive disposition throughout the call, the latest new cycle surrounding is mounting sexual assault allegations has been generating numerous negative headlines. Prior to the new post Justin shared, members of the Combs family have spoken out on social media about the treatment their father is receiving — including Diddy’s mother who claimed he’s being “publicly lynched.”

According to a report from TMZ, a copy of the standard nondisclosure agreement (NDA) purportedly signed by attendees of Diddy’s infamous freak-off parties has been obtained and reveals guests were prohibited from revealing anything about the disgraced Bad Boy music mogul while he’s alive and for 20 years there after his death.

Additionally, Diddy’s legal team submitted a letter to a federal judge on November 3 requesting the court to expedite a previous application for a gag order after a witness claimed to have freak-off tapes in their possession.