Diddy’s Attorneys Demand Gag Order To Silence Witness Claiming To Have “Freak off” Tapes 

Sean “Diddy” Combs‘ legal team is attempting to silence a grand jury witness, requesting the judge hit him with a gag order.

On Sunday (November 3), Diddy’s legal team submitted a letter to the federal judge asking the court to expedite their previous application for a gag order. They ask the judge to grant their motion “immediately,” in light of recent bombshell statements made by one witness.

The attorneys claim a “deluge of improper pretrial publicity” undermines Diddy’s “right to a fair trial and the integrity of the grand jury proceedings.”

The letter cites grand jury witness Courtney Burgess, who recently gave multiple interviews claiming he’s seen videos of Diddy assaulting inebriated celebrities. He claimed at least two minors were on the recordings. Burgess also said he has Kim Porter’s “unedited” memoir and was negotiating a publishing deal with Amazon.

Diddy’s attorneys argue, “These stories have spread rapidly through the media and created the impression that such videos exist, which is false, and that the government is actually crediting his sensational claims, which is profoundly prejudicial.

“By treating these ridiculous claims as anything but a pathetic extortion scheme, the government is fueling the fire of online conspiracy theories and making it impossible for Mr. Combs to have a fair trial.”

The letter also notes the nearly year-long federal investigation into Diddy’s alleged “Freak offs” “do not relate to ‘men’ at ‘parties’ or alleged underaged victims.”

Courtney Burgess Claims To Have Seen Incriminating Tapes Featuring Diddy & Multiple Celebs

Diddy’s demand for an immediate gag order comes after Burgess gave multiple interviews in recent days, including one with NewsNation’s Banfield last Thursday (October 31). He claimed a mutual friend of Diddy’s ex, Kim Porter, gave him 11 flash drives.

The drives allegedly contained at least eight videos of alleged sexual assaults involving eight celebrity victims. Burgess claimed “two to three” were minors, and all of the victims were “intoxicated or under the influence.”