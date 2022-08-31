Diddy Working On New Music With “Hero” Dr. Dre For Upcoming Snoop Dogg & Dre Album 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Diddy revealed he got to see the “genius” of Dr. Dre first-hand after the producer coached him through his vocals.

After more than 25 years in the music industry, Hip-Hop mogul Diddy is still achieving career highs and recently fulfilled one of his “biggest dreams,” working with super-produced Dr. Dre.

Just months after being awarded the 2022 BET Awards Lifetime Achievement Award, Diddy fulfilled one of his lifelong dreams. He took to Instagram to share a series of images from the studio with the West Coast legend. Diddy also revealed how Dre inspired him as a producer and made him step up his focus.

Diddy Fulfils His Dream Of Working With Dr. Dre

“Yesterday, one of my biggest dreams finally came true,” he penned in the caption. “I remember the first time I heard @DrDre’s production. It gave me clear direction on the level of Producer that I wanted to be. Last night, I got the chance to work with this man and to see his genius as he coached me through vocals. He reminded me of myself, but with a different style and way more focused. I gotta step my focus up! Lol.”

Diddy also admitted he hopes to one day be looked upon “as a hero,” in the same way he looks up to Dre.

“But it was a great experience and I thank God for it. I hope one day ya’ll get to have the same experience with someone that you always looked up to as a hero. LOVE 🖤🙏🏿💫⚡️✨”

Diddy was working on music for Dr. Dre’s forthcoming album with Snoop Dogg, who joined them in the studio. “The two music moguls came together to collaborate for Dr. Dre’s highly anticipated upcoming album with Snoop Dogg, who was also in attendance,” Diddy’s team explained to HipHopDX. “Producing with Dr. Dre has been a long-time dream for Mr. [Sean] Combs and the night was made even more special as he coached him through vocals.”

Earlier this month, as reported by AllHipHop.com, the Doggfather announced the upcoming project. “It’s been 30 years since we worked on a record,” and he and Dre are “cooking up a little something.”