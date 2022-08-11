Snoop Dogg Confirms New Music With Dr. Dre After 30 Years 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

“We’re cooking up a little something,” said Snoop Dogg, confirming he and Dr. Dre reunited and have new music coming.

Snoop Dogg confirmed the rumors that he and Dr. Dre are back in the studio, making music together again.

More than 30 years after making their biggest hits together, the duo is working on an iconic collaboration. Whispers of a reunion began last month after early Death Row investor and convicted drug kingpin Michael “Harry-O” Harris let the cat out of the bag during an appearance on Kevin Garnett’s KG Certified show.

The Doggfather confirmed the word on the street on Wednesday night (Aug. 10) while on the red carpet at the premiere of his new movie, Day Shift.

“We’re cooking up a little something,” Snoop admitted as per ET Online. “I don’t wanna talk about it too much, but we’re back together again.”

However, Snoop Dogg remained tight-lipped on the details of what he and Dr. Dre are cooking up. “It’s been 30 years since we worked on a record, and we’re doin’ something, we’re workin’ on something,” he added.

According to Harry-O, who spent time in the studio with Snoop and Dre, the chemistry the pair share is reminiscent of Dr. Dre’s 1992 solo debut, The Chronic. “Now you got Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre doing another album together,” he added. “I was blessed to sit there the other day [and watch them].”

Despite admitting he wasn’t sure if the collaboration was public knowledge, he went further. “I don’t know if I’m spillin’ the beans, but I’m tellin’ you, bro, sittin’ in that room [watching them]. I’m talkin’ like Chronic—‘back in the room.’”

Check out Harry-O discussing the new Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre music below.