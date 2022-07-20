Snoop Dogg & Dr. Dre Working On New Project

Dr. Dre and Snoop are about to be back at it, doing “Chronic-level” music if the rumors are true. They reportedly have a new collaborative project on the way.

Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre are back at it! The word on the street is that the big dog and the big doctor are getting back together for a new album. Details are pretty scarce, but the word is Harry O, the notorious street dude that funded Death Row Records, is doing a bit of talking.

Apparently, Dre and Snoop went back up and decided it was a good time to make music again. Remember, this is 30-something years after their biggest hits. But, I think this is a different day and age in which they can still prosper. I think the question on a lot of peoples minds is what form will this album come to life.

Now that Snoop Dogg owns Death Row Records, they have made big moves. But those moves have not happened in the physical world the way we normally see it. Much of the effort has been surrounding NFT and meta-verse platforms. I know that they have released a number of projects, but I have yet to hear most of them.

Here is one of the songs, featuring The Lady of Rage. Remember, Rage? She remains as one of the dopest rappers ever, much less one of the feminine persuasion!

I am hoping at this effort, with Dr. Dre is something that is a little bit more readily available. Remember, Dr. Dre released an album that included songs with Eminem same way because it was released do a video game. Now, that is ingenious and I am quite sure that people heard it. But if you don’t play video games, it makes it a little bit difficult. I want something that we can all play in our cars and jeeps, like the 1990s. Anyway, what do you think about all of this?