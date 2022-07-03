Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

New music to drop, produced by the icon, on Snoop, Busta and more.

Producer Dr. Dre said he recorded almost 250 songs during the pandemic, as he went through a high-profile divorce and recovered from a brain aneurysm.

The music mogul and mastermind behind so many iconic moments in Hip-Hop culture dropped the incredible number while recording in the studio with Busta Rhymes and Spliff Star.

He said, “I did 247 songs during the pandemic, then we paused, did a whole album with Marsha Ambrosius. That’s f###### nutso, that’s crazy.”

Busta called the Marsha Ambrosius album “phenomenal.”

“Then we came back… what did we do after that? Oh, I did the ‘Grand Theft Auto’ s###, and then we working on my n#### Snoop,” he shared.

The multi-platinum selling artist said, “We got two days in right now. We got like six bangers.”

He said that he got an entire album done in two days and couldn’t think of what would be next. That’s ok, Busta knew.

Busta Rhymes said his project should be next on the roll call.

In addition to getting divorced and making music during the pandemic, Dr. Dre donated $10 million to Compton High School.

As reported by AllHipHop.com, Dr. Dre attended the groundbreaking ceremony for the $200 million revamp of the school that was founded in 1896 and boasts alumni like Eazy E, DJ Yella, The Game, Roddy Ricch, and even William Hanna, the co-founder of Hanna-Barbera, the creators of The Flintstones, Tom and Jerry, The Jetsons, The Smurfs, Scooby-Doo and so many more.