Yung Miami Accused Of Transporting “Pink Cocaine” For Diddy According To Legal Docs

Embattled mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs has a new set of accusations to deal with after his mansions were raided over allegations of involvement in various illicit activities. According to Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones, Diddy was involved in the distribution and use of a dangerous drug known as “tuci,” which also may have put the Bad Boy honcho on the Feds’ radar.

The accusations, part of a larger lawsuit, were revealed during a sequence of events surrounding Pharrell Williams’ Something in the Water Festival in Virginia.

Jones claims Diddy was snorting cocaine during rehearsals. His dissatisfaction with cocaine led him to seek a more potent substance, tuci, which he allegedly did regularly with the help of his chief of staff, Kristina Khorram.

When Combs’ employee and alleged drug mule Brendan Paul realized he’d forgotten the dope, a frantic effort to secure it ensued. Khorram allegedly orchestrated for Yung Miami to transport the drug from Miami to Virginia on Diddy’s private jet.

The lawsuit details how members associated with Diddy, referred to as the Combs Rico Enterprise, were involved in procuring, transporting and distributing a plethora of drugs, including ecstasy, cocaine, GHB, ketamine, marijuana, mushrooms and notably, tuci. These substances were allegedly smuggled in carry-on luggage during national and international travels, including trips made by Yung Miami on behalf of Diddy.

Tuci, also known as pink cocaine, is a potent mixture that includes 2C-B, ketamine, MDMA and caffeine. Despite its name, the pink-dyed powder rarely contains actual cocaine but sometimes includes opioids like fentanyl, which produces a sense of euphoria and heightened energy levels while enhancing libido and helping with erectile dysfunction.

Originating from Southeast Asia and Colombia, tuci has become a grim staple in the club scene of Europe and North America.

Diddy and Paul’s legal troubles worsened following Paul’s arrest at the Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport. Paul was charged with cocaine possession and possession of a controlled substance during Homeland Security’s raids on Diddy’s properties in Los Angeles and Miami on Monday (March 25).

These raids are part of a broader federal investigation into Diddy for allegations of sexual assault, sex trafficking and the solicitation and distribution of illegal narcotics and firearms. Homeland Security’s intervention reportedly seized Diddy’s phones before a planned Caribbean trip, further complicating the mogul’s legal entanglements.