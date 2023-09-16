Diddy & Yung Miami Share Details About Their Relationship On “Love Radio”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The couple chat about going “off the grid” together.

Sean “Diddy” Combs let loose his latest body of work on September 15. To celebrate the release of The Love Album: Off The Grid, the Hip-Hop mogul presented a three-hour live broadcast.

The first episode of Diddy’s Love Radio aired on Apple Music 1. At one point, the Love Records founder sat down with his romantic partner, Yung Miami of City Girls. They shared a few details about their relationship.

Yung Miami recalled the two rappers traveling to Love Island for her birthday. Diddy then said, “I have an island. This is just for inspirational motivation. You don’t know a lot of Black men that come from the hood that got an island.”

Diddy Brings Up The Time Yung Miami Made “Papi Proud”

Later, the “Act Bad” collaborators discussed going “off the grid” which was described as spending time with your significant other without access to phones. Miami asked Diddy to name his favorite thing when he is off the grid.

“Just locked into your body when I feel like I’m all up in your chest and your soul,” answered Diddy. When questioned about his favorite moment being off the grid with Yung Miami he responded, “When we went to the Bahamas. We went – it was 48 hours straight. You did not Buenos Noches that night. You made a Papi proud.”

Diddy Says His New Project Is “The R&B Album To F### To”

The MTV VMA Global Icon Award winner also connected being off the grid to the creation of his The Love Album: Off the Grid studio LP. The 23-track project features Busta Rhymes, Summer Walker, French Montana, The Weeknd, 21 Savage, Justin Bieber, K-Ci, Mary J. Blige, Burna Boy, Babyface, John Legend, H.E.R., and more.

“It is definitely a lot of lovemaking. I think some albums need to be made for that. I purposely made this album as this is the R&B album to f### to. And I may sound a little harsh to people, but this is from a single perspective,” stated Diddy.