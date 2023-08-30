Yung Miami Heads Back To School To Study Business And Finance 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Yung Miami thanked her study partner after it was revealed the City Girl rapper is pursuing business and finance studies.

Yung Miami may be a famous rapper, but that isn’t stopping her from upping her business acumen.

Any City Girl worth her salt knows that getting to the bag is key, and Yung Miami is no exception. However, while many believe your average City Girl hunts down wealthy men to splash the cash on them, Caresha is turning the tables and heading back to school to learn business and finance.

On Tuesday (August 29) Saucy Santana praised his friend for embarking on a new journey to boost her business savvy.

“I’m so proud of Caresha!” Santana shared on X (formerly Twitter). “She studying finance & things involving her business.”

However, while he is full of praise and encouragement, the “Material Girl,” hitmaker said she needs to find a new study partner.

“She keep asking me about a cost of goods! Gross & net profit,” Santana said before declaring, “Baby, I sell cat!!! Idk! Get somebody else to do it.”

Nonetheless, Young Miami remained grateful for the help. “Thanks for helping me study trick,” she replied.

😂😂😂😂😂 thanks for helping me study trick 🙂🥰 https://t.co/WXyWQ44EKG — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) August 29, 2023

Meanwhile, earlier this week, Yung Miami told fans to back off her dad after she shared a clip of him dancing. The video led to inquiries about her father’s relationship status, which Caresha quickly shut down.

“Y’all still inquiring about my dad because then I’m finna have to be cussing y’all hoes out, and doing all that,” she said in a video. “I don’t have to be doing all that with you, hoes. So just leave my daddy alone. Y’all don’t like older men anyway, ain’t it?”