Yung Miami: “I’m Ready To Be In A Relationship & Love Again!”

The “Act Bad” rapper makes a public declaration about her love life.

It has been a newsworthy week for Caresha “Yung Miami” Brownlee. First, the City Girls member faced online backlash for her 10-year-old son throwing money during Lil Uzi Vert’s set at Rolling Loud Miami.

Now Yung Miami is back in the headlines for a tweet about her relationship status. She took to Twitter on Wednesday night to express her current feelings about wanting an official romantic partner.

“I’m ready to be in a relationship & love again! This was my last summer being outside!” posted Caresha. Her tweet amassed over 14,000 likes on the social media platform.

That Twitter declaration from Yung Miami surprised some of her fans. The Quality Control Music recording artist had been publicly dating billionaire Hip Hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Last month, Diddy was seen hanging out with Florida native Rick Ross as the two music industry insiders admitted to cleaning Yung Miami’s car. Yung Miami and Diddy also showed up together at the 2023 Met Gala in May.

When La La Anthony asked Diddy on the Met Gala red carpet if he and Caresha were an official couple, the Love Records founder responded, “I don’t know what you’re asking. We definitely go together real bad… We don’t put titles on it.”

Diddy recruited City Girls and Fabolous for the “Act Bad” single which dropped on May 26. In 2022, Yung Miami also served as a feature on Diddy’s “Gotta Move On [Queens Remix]” alongside Bryson Tiller and Ashanti.